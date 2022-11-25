Read full article on original website
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
boothbayregister.com
Seacoast Community Orchestras concert Dec. 6
The Seacoast Community Orchestras will hold their free Fall Concert on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. This family-friendly performance will be held at the Great Salt Bay Community School (559 Main St.) in Damariscotta and feature local musicians of all ages. All are invited to attend and celebrate...
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
boothbayregister.com
Heather A. Chapman
Heather A. Chapman passed away Nov. 26, 2022, at Lincoln Health in Damariscotta, with her family by her side. A full obituary will be posted at a later date. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
boothbayregister.com
Elizabeth M. Pennington
Elizabeth Mary “Betty” Pennington of Hartford, Maine passed away peacefully at CMMC in Lewiston with her loving family by her side. Betty was born in Brockton Massachusetts to her parents Ellsworth and Olive Spear. She grew up in Boothbay Harbor, Maine where she graduated from high school and shortly after got married and started her family.
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center
Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
boothbayregister.com
Rebecca A. Levesque
Rebecca A. “Becky” Levesque of Brunswick, formerly of Arrowsic, died peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 at Dionne Commons in Brunswick. Born April 19, 1955 in Limestone to Eugene and Doris (Keith) Kelley, Becky traveled with her parents during her father’s various deployments. She lived in many parts of the world, including Guam and Japan before returning to Boothbay Harbor, where she graduated high school in 1973.
boothbayregister.com
Friends of Thai Daughters ribbon cutting celebration
Some of Maine’s longest-standing and most loyal supporters of Trevett-based nonprofit Friends of Thai Daughters flew out especially for this month’s grand opening of the organization’s new Sunflower Farm in Mae Chan, northern Thailand. Topside Inn owners Buzz Makarewicz and Mark Osborn and former BHYC Commodore Marianne...
How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?
If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
boothbayregister.com
Salvage sculptures by André Benoit at Rockport Public Library
During the month of December, the Rockport Public Library will feature a show of multidimensional mixed media art from abstract assemblist sculptor André Benoit of Southport Island. The display will showcase Benoit’s signature human and animal forms and iconic motifs created with repurposed wooden remnants. The exhibit will be located on the “Art Wall” in the library’s lower level.
boothbayregister.com
Time for some fall cheer with Novel Jazz at Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. They will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz out of the Great American Songbook. The musicians of this group have been playing straight-ahead...
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket-to-Searsport rail connection proposed to boost distribution of wood pellets
Global export of Maine-produced wood pellets is the goal of a proposed forest products campus and rail transportation corridor at One North, a 1,400-acre, mixed-use industrial site in Millinocket that was formerly the Great Northern Paper mill site. One North is managed by Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December...
WMTW
New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
Woah! At Night This Hannaford in Maine Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
lcnme.com
Sediment and Erosion Control Certification Course Available
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine Department of Environmental Protection are co-sponsoring a four-hour online seminar Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. The “Advanced Training in Sediment and Erosion Control for Certified Contractors: Winter Best Management Practices Certification Course” will...
boothbayregister.com
Tom DiMenna sings the songs of Gordon Lightfoot
The Waldo is excited to present Portland-based musician Tom DiMenna singing the songs of Gordon Lightfoot on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Come get your friends together and experience a night of Gordon Lightfoot's classic tunes performed by Maine-based singer/songwriter Tom DiMenna. The evening will be packed with nostalgia, storytelling, and fun music. You may even be moved to sing along, or at least hum!
boothbayregister.com
Nov. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
wabi.tv
Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student. According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student. Police say after...
Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston Came to Maine to Film an Oscar-Nominated Movie
Whether it’s Maines's historic buildings and quaint seaside towns, its mountainous ranges and peek views, or miles of forestland, our state provides beautiful scenery for a photogenic backdrop. Our four seasons also provide stunning options for the backdrop of a movie set in any month. For this very reason,...
