Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES SHANE HELDSTAB AS NEXT FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF
The Crookston City Council met for a regular meeting on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met for a special meeting to approve their payables for November. The CHEDA Checks and EFT totaling $2,750. They then began approving the CHEDA half checks for December, which included $63,057. The board approved the payables unanimously.
kroxam.com
Douglas Dwain Carey – Notice of Passing
Douglas Dwain Carey, 90, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at the Bethany Living Center in Fargo, ND where he had been residing for the past several weeks. A memorial service for Doug Carey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Coordinator of the Benedictine Living Community Crookston, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery. The service will be live streamed by going to Douglas’ obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may be offered on the funeral home website as well.
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY AND ALL LAKE AGASSIZ LIBRARIES ARE OFFERING FREE COVID-19 TESTS
Just in time for the holiday season, libraries across Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s seven-county region are offering free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. The tests are available while supplies last in Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s branch libraries, which are located in Ada, Bagley,...
kroxam.com
James John “Jim” Lundon – Notice of Passing
James John “Jim” Lundon, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with loving family members by his side. The funeral service honoring Jim’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston with The Rev. Ruth Sanders, officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. The funeral will be live streamed by going to Jim’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may also be offered to Eleanor and her family on the funeral home website.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 28, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. The Golden Link Center will have NAPS Food Box Pick up in the Parking Lot today from...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES QUIT CLAIM DEED FOR FORMER HIGH SCHOOL PROPERTY ON MAIN STREET
The Crookston School Board met for a regular meeting on Monday afternoon inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. The board’s Consent Agenda consisted of approving the School Board’s Minutes from their meeting on October 24 and their special meeting on November 14. It also included approving their current bills in the amount of $177,783.93. It also included approving the employment of Maria Hammer as a Paraprofessional at Highland Elementary School and Cassandra Brown as a Recess Aide and the MOU for Marcia Scholler. The final items on the agenda include accepting grants from the Education Foundation and the PFAB. The board approved the agenda unanimously.
kroxam.com
THE CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR SEVERAL STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a presentation by Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn on the Proposed Multi-Use Outdoor Complex. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council Minutes...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BEATS NORTHFIELD IN A 4-2 THRILLER
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 2-0 lead going into the third period, and with a 3-2 lead late in the game, Crookston’s Emma LaPlante had a center-ice backhand into an empty net with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Pirates a 4-2 win over the Northfield Raiders at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls.
kroxam.com
THE COUNTY LINE-BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSINOER WARREN STRANDELL
On the morning after the election, neighbor/friend Allen Love and I went out with his pickup to pick up my campaign signs. Besides the more than 50 smaller signs, there were four larger signs that were held up by fence posts. A Handyman jack was required to get those posts out of the very dry, hard ground.
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER IS CELEBRATING BUSINESSES WITH NIGHT OF STARS ON FRIDAY
The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local businesses in the community with its Chamber Celebration and Awards on Friday, December 2, in the Crookston Eagles Club. This year’s theme will be Night of Stars, and it will be the first time in two years that the event will be done in person. “This is the first time we’re doing it in person after a couple of years off. We’ve been doing a virtual presentation of awards for the past few years,” Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa explained. “This is a night to celebrate Crookston, another good year for the Chamber and the business community, and to celebrate some of the businesses and individuals that make up the business community here in Crookston.”
kroxam.com
KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL OUTLASTS CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FOR 6-4 WIN
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team began their season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central (KCC) Bearcats. KCC scored early and often for a 5-1 lead, but the Pirates were led back by Jack Doda who scored three goals in the game, and the Pirates found themselves down 5-4 in the third period. The Bearcats regrouped and held off Crookston winning the game 6-4.
kroxam.com
THE CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SUPERINTENDENT
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, November 28, at 5:00 p.m. inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. The meeting is open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board. The meeting will begin with a Feature Program by...
kroxam.com
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY OPENS SEASON HOSTING KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will open the 2022/2023 season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central Bearcats. The Pirates are coming off a 6-18-1 season and return a core group of players from last year’s team. The two teams played twice last year skating to a 6-6 tie before the Bearcats won the second matchup later in the season by a score of 4-2. Kittson County Central finished with a record of 8-16-1 a year ago and are off to a 2-0 start this year with a pair of wins last weekend up at Ely, winning 9-5 and 7-2. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. from the Crookston Sports Center and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM/105.7 FM or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch on the KROX Livestream by clicking the blue video streams button on our home page or by searching KROX Radio on YouTube.
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s a pretty nice tradition’: Families getting into holiday season by getting a Christmas tree
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sound of wood cutting, the smell of pine trees and the excited voices are all sights and sounds that can be found at a local tree farm in Thompson. This has become a tradition for many families as a way to kick-off the holiday season after Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0