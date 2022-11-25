The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will open the 2022/2023 season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central Bearcats. The Pirates are coming off a 6-18-1 season and return a core group of players from last year’s team. The two teams played twice last year skating to a 6-6 tie before the Bearcats won the second matchup later in the season by a score of 4-2. Kittson County Central finished with a record of 8-16-1 a year ago and are off to a 2-0 start this year with a pair of wins last weekend up at Ely, winning 9-5 and 7-2. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. from the Crookston Sports Center and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM/105.7 FM or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch on the KROX Livestream by clicking the blue video streams button on our home page or by searching KROX Radio on YouTube.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO