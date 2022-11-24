ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
msn.com

2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks

Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
The Independent

Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November, confirmed a company statement issued on Sunday night.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed...
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/27/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. POOL CORPORATION (POOL) is a large-cap growth stock in the...
NASDAQ

Fox's (FOXA) Merger With News Corp Faces Heavy Opposition

Fox Corporation’s FOXA recent announcement of the merger with News Corporation NWSA has been facing opposition from big shareholders. Major investors like Independent Franchise Partners, a London-based investment firm fears that combining the two companies would fail to realize the full value of the company, which doesn’t serve well for them.
NASDAQ

Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
NASDAQ

Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2022: BNRG,NOVA,PDCE,JKSS

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned lower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy