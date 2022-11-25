ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 movies to watch on Netflix right now that will get you in the holiday spirit

By Jason Guerrasio
 3 days ago

Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth in "Bridget Jones's Diary."

Miramax

  • The holidays are here.
  • These are the best holiday movies on Netflix right now.
  • Included are "Bridget Jones's Diary," "White Christmas," "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square," and more.

Note: Numerous titles drop off Netflix monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

"A Bad Moms Christmas"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhJnn_0jNO7FTA00
Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, and Kristen Bell with Santa in "A Bad Moms Christmas."

STX Entertainment

What could possibly get you in the holiday spirit more than this outlandish comedy following our favorite moms trying to get through the holidays?

In the sequel to the hit 2016 comedy about three mothers (played by Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn) who decide to throw aside their motherly responsibilities and have fun, the trio now have to deal their moms (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon) over the holidays.

"A Naija Christmas"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WD4So_0jNO7FTA00
Kunle Afolayan's "A Naija Christmas."

Netflix

This is the first Nigerian Christmas movie ever to show up on Netflix.

The comedy follows a mother (Rachel Oniga) whose holiday wish is for her sons (played by Abayomi Alvin, Kunle Remi, and Efa Iwara) to get married.

And to motivate them, she tells her boys that the first to get hitched will be rewarded with her palatial house in his inheritance.

"Bridget Jones's Diary"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRVxg_0jNO7FTA00
Renée Zellweger in "Bridget Jones's Diary."

Miramax/Universal

This classic comedy starring Renée Zellweger is always the perfect watch this time of year as the movie's conclusion is set in a snowy London during the holidays.

"The Christmas Chronicles" franchise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ujqq_0jNO7FTA00
Kurt Russell as Santa Claus in "The Christmas Chronicles."

Netflix

You can't go wrong with watching "The Christmas Chronicles" movies right about now.

The original and its sequel starring Kurt Russell as a super cool (and at times not scared to bust out into song) Santa is extremely entertaining.

"Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0cTF_0jNO7FTA00
Dolly Parton and Jeanine Mason in "Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square."

Netflix

This faith-based holiday movie stars Dolly Parton as an angel who visits the Scrooge-like Regina (Christine Baranski), a woman on the verge of evicting her hometown's residents so she can cash in on the building of a megamall.

Parton also wrote all the songs that are performed in the movie.

"An Elf Story: The Elf on the Shelf"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sibkT_0jNO7FTA00
"An Elf's Story."

Prana Studios

For many of us, it's about that time to get the Elf on the Shelf out of hiding.

This fun 26-minute animated movie is a fun watch for the kids as we watch one Elf who sets out to help a child become a true believer.

There are also several more Elf on the Shelf shorts on Netflix if your kids are looking for more.

"Eyes Wide Shut"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEr9n_0jNO7FTA00
Tom Cruise in "Eyes Wide Shut."

Warner Bros.

Now for something completely different.

Marking the final movie of legendary director Stanley Kubrick, here Tom Cruise plays a Manhattan doctor who sets out one night during the holiday season on an evening of debauchery after learning that his wife (played by Cruise's then-real wife Nicole Kidman) has unfaithful desires.

Things don't go as planned.

"Falling for Christmas"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxhVt_0jNO7FTA00
Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in "Falling for Christmas."

Netflix

In this holiday rom-com, Lindsay Lohan stars as a spoiled hotel heiress who is now in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner after getting amnesia following a skiing accident.

Think of the Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell classic "Overboard" but with snow.

"The Holiday Calendar"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qice_0jNO7FTA00
Kat Graham and Quincy Brown in "The Holiday Calendar."

Netflix

Here's another Christmas rom-com.

Kat Graham stars as Abby, a struggling photographer who is gifted an Advent calendar by her grandfather. She soon realizes that the calendar is magical and could lead to her finding her true love over the holidays.

"Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35s8jK_0jNO7FTA00
Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in "Jingle Jangle."

Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

This wondrously fantastical holiday musical stars Forest Whitaker as a toymaker and inventor who is rejuvenated to create his masterpiece after some hardships thanks to his granddaughter (Madalen Mills).

"White Christmas"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffWNR_0jNO7FTA00
Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby in "White Christmas."

Paramount Pictures

This classic musical featuring songs from Irving Berlin and the iconic title song stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as a song-and-dance duo who fall for a sister act made up of Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

The rest is cinematic history.

