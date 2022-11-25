11 movies to watch on Netflix right now that will get you in the holiday spirit

Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth in "Bridget Jones's Diary." Miramax

The holidays are here.

These are the best holiday movies on Netflix right now.

Included are "Bridget Jones's Diary," "White Christmas," "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square," and more.

Note: Numerous titles drop off Netflix monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, and Kristen Bell with Santa in "A Bad Moms Christmas." STX Entertainment

"A Bad Moms Christmas"

What could possibly get you in the holiday spirit more than this outlandish comedy following our favorite moms trying to get through the holidays?

In the sequel to the hit 2016 comedy about three mothers (played by Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn) who decide to throw aside their motherly responsibilities and have fun, the trio now have to deal their moms (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon) over the holidays.

Kunle Afolayan's "A Naija Christmas." Netflix

"A Naija Christmas"

This is the first Nigerian Christmas movie ever to show up on Netflix.

The comedy follows a mother (Rachel Oniga) whose holiday wish is for her sons (played by Abayomi Alvin, Kunle Remi, and Efa Iwara) to get married.

And to motivate them, she tells her boys that the first to get hitched will be rewarded with her palatial house in his inheritance.

Renée Zellweger in "Bridget Jones's Diary." Miramax/Universal

"Bridget Jones's Diary"

This classic comedy starring Renée Zellweger is always the perfect watch this time of year as the movie's conclusion is set in a snowy London during the holidays.

Kurt Russell as Santa Claus in "The Christmas Chronicles." Netflix

"The Christmas Chronicles" franchise

You can't go wrong with watching "The Christmas Chronicles" movies right about now.

The original and its sequel starring Kurt Russell as a super cool (and at times not scared to bust out into song) Santa is extremely entertaining.

Dolly Parton and Jeanine Mason in "Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square." Netflix

"Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square"

This faith-based holiday movie stars Dolly Parton as an angel who visits the Scrooge-like Regina (Christine Baranski), a woman on the verge of evicting her hometown's residents so she can cash in on the building of a megamall.

Parton also wrote all the songs that are performed in the movie.

"An Elf's Story." Prana Studios

"An Elf Story: The Elf on the Shelf"

For many of us, it's about that time to get the Elf on the Shelf out of hiding.

This fun 26-minute animated movie is a fun watch for the kids as we watch one Elf who sets out to help a child become a true believer.

There are also several more Elf on the Shelf shorts on Netflix if your kids are looking for more.

Tom Cruise in "Eyes Wide Shut." Warner Bros.

"Eyes Wide Shut"

Now for something completely different.

Marking the final movie of legendary director Stanley Kubrick, here Tom Cruise plays a Manhattan doctor who sets out one night during the holiday season on an evening of debauchery after learning that his wife (played by Cruise's then-real wife Nicole Kidman) has unfaithful desires.

Things don't go as planned.

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in "Falling for Christmas." Netflix

"Falling for Christmas"

In this holiday rom-com, Lindsay Lohan stars as a spoiled hotel heiress who is now in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner after getting amnesia following a skiing accident.

Think of the Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell classic "Overboard" but with snow.

Kat Graham and Quincy Brown in "The Holiday Calendar." Netflix

"The Holiday Calendar"

Here's another Christmas rom-com.

Kat Graham stars as Abby, a struggling photographer who is gifted an Advent calendar by her grandfather. She soon realizes that the calendar is magical and could lead to her finding her true love over the holidays.

Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in "Jingle Jangle." Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

"Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

This wondrously fantastical holiday musical stars Forest Whitaker as a toymaker and inventor who is rejuvenated to create his masterpiece after some hardships thanks to his granddaughter (Madalen Mills).

Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby in "White Christmas." Paramount Pictures

"White Christmas"

This classic musical featuring songs from Irving Berlin and the iconic title song stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as a song-and-dance duo who fall for a sister act made up of Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

The rest is cinematic history.