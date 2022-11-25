Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 25, 2022
Downgrades:
Evolution Mining (CAHPF) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Macquarie
> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Lufax (LU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $2
> Man Group (MNGPF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> SGS SA (SGSOY) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Barclays
Others:
> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Li Auto (LI) initiated with a Buy at DBS Bank; tgt $29
