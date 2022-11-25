ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 25, 2022

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
 3 days ago

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Downgrades:

Evolution Mining (CAHPF) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Macquarie

> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Lufax (LU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $2

> Man Group (MNGPF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> SGS SA (SGSOY) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Barclays

Others:

> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Li Auto (LI) initiated with a Buy at DBS Bank; tgt $29

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here .

