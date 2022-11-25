Keys to Chicago Bulls' road game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls will try to win their third straight game when they visit the Thunder.

The Chicago Bulls (8-10) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-11) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 118-113 road win against the Bucks on Wednesday behind 36 points and eight assists from DeMar DeRozan .

Goran Dragic (neck) is doubtful, and Javonte Green (lower back contusion) is listed as probable to play against the Thunder. Lonzo Ball is still out with a knee injury as the Bulls look to win their third game in a row.

Chicago Bulls (8-10) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7-11)

Friday, November 25 – 08:00 PM ET at Paycom Center

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 111.5 (17th of 30)

111.5 (17th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 111.4 (13th of 30)

111.4 (13th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 32.4 (21st of 30)

32.4 (21st of 30) Pace: 100.2 (10th of 30)

100.2 (10th of 30) Offensive Rating: 111.3 (19th of 30)

111.3 (19th of 30) Defensive Rating: 111.1 (10th of 30)

111.1 (10th of 30) Net Rating: +0.2 (17th of 30)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Points Per Game: 116.9 (5th of 30)

116.9 (5th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 118.3 (29th of 30)

118.3 (29th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 39 (7th of 30)

39 (7th of 30) Pace: 101.5 (5th of 30)

101.5 (5th of 30) Offensive Rating: 112.5 (14th of 30)

112.5 (14th of 30) Defensive Rating: 113.8 (23rd of 30)

113.8 (23rd of 30) Net Rating: -1.3 (23rd of 30)

Contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Despite missing their second-best player, No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have remained competitive. It has been another surprising season in Oklahoma City, with the team largely outperforming expectations thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has taken his game to a superstar level through 17 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 36.1 minutes over 17 games, shooting 51.9 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range, and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Bulls have to try to contain Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as Aleksej Pokusevski, who has turned into an impact player this season.

Pokusevski is averaging 10 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.7 assists in 23.4 minutes over 15 games. He is shooting 50 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc, including 50 percent on corner three-pointers. The 20-year-old is also shooting 71.1 percent at the rim.

Thunder offense vs. Bulls defense

The Thunder's offense will be a big test for the Bulls’ new defensive mindset. This team plays at a fast pace, averaging 101.5 possessions per 48 minutes. They have the fifth-best offense in the league (116.9 points per game), and their bench ranks seventh in the NBA, averaging 39 points per game.

The Bulls, who rank 10th in defensive rating at 111.1, just had their most complete defensive performance of the season against the Bucks. They have to replicate the physicality and constant movement on the defensive end that led to a season-high 12 blocks and nine steals in Milwaukee.

Noteworthy

The Bulls won the last meeting, 106-101 on February 12. DeRozan had a game-high 38 points.

Chicago beat Oklahoma City three of the last four times.

The Bulls are 4-6 in the last 10 matchups against the Thunder.

Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, DeRozan, LaVine, Dosunmu