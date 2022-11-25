As we celebrate one of America’s favorite holidays, a day our ancestors set aside to give thanks for a plentiful harvest. It’s a time to reconnect with friends and family we haven’t seen in a while, with lots of food, fun and football. Many of us will settle in for a big meal with turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie. We may eat more than usual, become a bit drowsy, take a nap, wake up and eat some more!

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO