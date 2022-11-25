Read full article on original website
Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco
Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium's upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco's Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
Ghana Escapes Elimination With 3-2 Win in Group H Clash Vs. South Korea
The Black Stars have escaped elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup with a 3-2 win over South Korea in its Group H clash in Qatar at the Education City Stadium.
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday's World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal
Lionel Messi reportedly could be taking his talents to South Beach. Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report from Matt Lawton...
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
Australia isn't letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a...
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
Thanks to Casemiro's 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil's first-place spot.
Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Combine for Portugal's First Goal Vs. Uruguay
The 54th minute of Portugal's second group stage match against Uruguay on Monday provided both exhilaration and confusion. Exhilaration because Portugal scored its first goal of the game, but confusion ensued over who recorded the goal: Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Fernandes delivered a high cross from the left flank...
How to Watch Belgium vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
Belgium started the World Cup on the right foot, and now the team is on the doorstep of the knockout stage. Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois propelled Belgium to a 1-0 victory over Canada to begin Group F play. Courtois kept Canada off the board with a save on a penalty kick, and Batshuayi tallied the match’s lone goal in the 44th minute.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28
Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action.
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
World Cup Day 9: Top Moments in Photos
Day nine of the 2022 World Cup kicked off with Cameroon and Serbia in a fierce tug-of-war for goals. Cameroon scored two goals in three minutes, wiping out Serbia's early-game lead for a tie of 3–3.
Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico
What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder...
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
