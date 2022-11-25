ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper County, OK

News On 6

Harper County Deputy Recovering After Thanksgiving Shooting

Harper County Deputy Travis Painter, who was shot on Thanksgiving in the line of duty, underwent surgery Sunday morning. Deputy Parker is having veins removed from his right leg to use on a missing artery in his left leg. He requires at least five more surgeries and will be hospitalized...
HARPER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Deputy injured in Harper County shooting is identified

BUFFALO, Okla. — The deputy injured in a Harper County shooting Thursday morning has been identified. Deputy Travis Painter was shot after a suspect opened fire on Harper County Sheriff's deputies. He was transferred to OU Medical Center, and his injuries were said to be non-life threatening. Sheriff's deputies...
HARPER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two killed in plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma, OHP says

GAGE, Okla. — Two people were killed in a plane crash Monday morning in northwestern Oklahoma. Around 8:20 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call that a plane crashed at Gage Airport in Ellis County. Troopers responded and confirmed that a Cessna 170 had crashed, killing two people.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK

