News On 6
Harper County Deputy Recovering After Thanksgiving Shooting
Harper County Deputy Travis Painter, who was shot on Thanksgiving in the line of duty, underwent surgery Sunday morning. Deputy Parker is having veins removed from his right leg to use on a missing artery in his left leg. He requires at least five more surgeries and will be hospitalized...
Authorities Say At Least 2 Dead Following Ellis County Plane Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it is responding to a plane crash at an airport in Ellis County. The crash happened at Gage Airport just after 8 a.m. Monday. Troopers said they received a call regarding the crash just after 8:30 a.m. According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, at...
KOCO
Deputy injured in Harper County shooting is identified
BUFFALO, Okla. — The deputy injured in a Harper County shooting Thursday morning has been identified. Deputy Travis Painter was shot after a suspect opened fire on Harper County Sheriff's deputies. He was transferred to OU Medical Center, and his injuries were said to be non-life threatening. Sheriff's deputies...
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said.
KOCO
Two killed in plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma, OHP says
GAGE, Okla. — Two people were killed in a plane crash Monday morning in northwestern Oklahoma. Around 8:20 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call that a plane crashed at Gage Airport in Ellis County. Troopers responded and confirmed that a Cessna 170 had crashed, killing two people.
