?ál?al Café in Seattle to feature Native foods, artwork
SEATTLE — A first-of-its-kind Indigenous foods café is coming to Pioneer Square. The ʔálʔal Café, which opens to the public Tuesday, will introduce traditional Indigenous foods in a modern café setting. “Food is extremely personal for Native folks," said café manager and chef...
West Seattle market highlights local Native artists
SEATTLE — As part of "Small Business Saturday," hundreds flocked to West Seattle to support local Native-owned businesses and artists. It's all part of this year's "Native Art Market." More than 20 vendors made their way to the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center on Saturday to showcase their love...
MOHAI celebrates Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday with special weekend-long event
SEATTLE — Seattle rock legend Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday would have been this weekend and the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) has put together a special line-up of events to celebrate. The event kicked off at 10 a.m, on Friday. "Jimi Hendrix, he would have been 80 this...
Does anyone ever experienced anything incredible paranormal in Tacoma?
I love hearing such amazing stories or experiences from others. Such as creepy screams from the basement, doors slamming, windows opening and a woman's figure appearing on the stairs, etc. Did you guys have such a magical encounter anywhere in Tacoma?
Redmond nonprofit dedicated to helping people fight cancer dealing with Thanksgiving theft
SEATTLE — The decorations are up and the Christmas music is on at the Overlake Discovery Shop. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to cancer research and programs. The store is run by volunteers. “Everyone here gives their time and their energy and time away from their families to...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ brings appraising expertise to Seattle
For their latest History Channel series “Pawn Stars Do America,” Rick Harrison and his team of appraisers left the comforts of their Las Vegas home base for a road trip that included seven days in Seattle in late July and early August. That two-hour Seattle episode premieres at...
Refugee Artisan Initiative has a goal of making 1,500 hats, scarves, mittens for unhoused teens
SEATTLE — The Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI) has a goal of raising $45,000 by giving Tuesday in order to provide hats and scarves to local unhoused teens. RAI is a Seattle-based nonprofit that has been providing training and employment to immigrant women since 2017. Founder Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman said her vision was to create an organization that would provide an inclusive and prosperous transition to the United States through skill training and micro-business development.
Stroum JCC brings 'Hands-on Hanukkah' to neighborhoods across western Washington
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — This year, Hanukkah starts on Sunday, Dec. 18, but the Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island is already helping people of all backgrounds get ready for the celebration. A returning series of events called "Hands-on Hanukkah" was created to give families a chance to...
roadtirement.com
Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant
Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
seattlerefined.com
Pedal into PNW fun at Vance Creek Railriders
Washington state has a rich railroad history. At Vance Creek Railriders, folks can take a scenic trip down the tracks. But there aren't any engines involved. It's all pedal power. "It's a great family experience. We can take young and old. Families are just perfect for this. We get a...
Holiday mocktail and cocktail help from W Seattle Living Room Bar
SEATTLE — If you are hosting a holiday party or attending one this season, a local bar is lending some "mocktail" and cocktail ideas. W Seattle Living Room Bar's Zachary Lippincott demonstrated "The Naughty List" and "The Nice List" on KING 5 Mornings Weekend Edition along with a mocktail option.
Deranged Passenger Salutes Hitler, Calls For Race War At Seattle Airport
A mentally challenged passenger screamed “heil Hitler” while holding a Nazi salute, then called for a race war before being arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Deranged Neo Nazi Arrested At American Airlines Gate At Seattle Airport. Ahead of his flight from Seattle (SEA) to Dallas – Fort Worth...
The Suburban Times
2023-2024 Funding Applications for Individual Artists Available
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting Tacoma Artists Initiative Program (TAIP) funding applications from eligible Tacoma artists, working in all artistic disciplines including but not limited to literary, performing, digital, new media, film, visual, and interdisciplinary arts. TAIP funding supports artists in creating new work and growing their skills. Fundees must share their art or artistic practice with the residents of Tacoma through a free public component. Artists selected for funding will each receive $4,000 to support their work and will have until December 31, 2024 to complete their project. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on January 23, 2023.
Holiday season is 'make or break months' for many Seattle small businesses
SEATTLE — It's a familiar sound on the holidays, music flowing through the air as shoppers try to pick out that perfect present. It's a peak time of year for small business owners like artist Naomi Newman. "I'd say my style is very surreal and retro and incorporates a...
queenannenews.com
And the name is …
Calvin the Crane can lift up to 80,000 pounds, decreasing to 12,000 pounds at the maximum radius of 262 feet. It will never lift more than 44,000 pounds at the site. The Queen Anne & Magnolia News, Queen Anne Farmers Market and 21Boston developer BarrientosRyan hosted the community naming effort. Thanks to everyone in the community who participated by submitting emails, commenting on social media and voting at the Queen Anne Harvest Market.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
The Stranger
Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director
During the Seattle City Council’s final round of budget negotiations, Council Member Sara Nelson argued against an amendment to reroute $500,000 from the Seattle Police Department’s advertising budget to the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) for badly needed repairs, claiming the President and CEO of the museum told her in a phone call that she was “disappointed” the funding would come at the expense of SPD.
bellevuereporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
KING 5
