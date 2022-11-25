Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in OhioTravel MavenSabina, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
dayton.com
Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date
“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it
Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
wyso.org
Local nonprofit's role in Honda EV battery plant
The companies’ $4.4 billion investment will bring around 2,500 jobs to the region. Honda invested $700 million into the retooling of the existing plants, which is estimated to result in 300 new jobs. $3.5 billion is being invested with LG Energy Solutions to build the EV battery plant, resulting in around 2,200 jobs.
Chick-fil-A announces new Springfield restaurant location
In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT, LABOR FORCE INCREASE
(Wayne County, IN)--There’s both good and bad news regarding employment in Wayne County. New numbers are out from the Department of Workforce Development. On the positive side, 190 more people have joined the workforce in the last month. But, 195 more people are listed as unemployed, and that’s caused Wayne County’s unemployment rate to spike from 2.3% to 3%. Inside the city of Richmond, the number of people working has dropped slightly in the last month. Right now, only 38% of Richmond’s population is working. That includes people of all ages.
Warren County’s one-year tax holiday ends soon
According to officials, property taxes collected in 2023 should go back to where they should have been had the taxes been collected in 2022.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
wyso.org
WYSO Weekend: November 26-27, 2022
Resurrecting a Springfield burial ground: A note from a descendant of Revolutionary War Veterans left at a gravesite kickstarted efforts by the community to restore a forgotten cemetery in Downtown Springfield. The cemetery holds the remains, and forgotten stories, of the city's first white residents. Renee Wilde visited the cemetery to learn more about the history being uncovered there.
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Crews contain fire at New Lebanon tire shop
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a tire shop in New Lebanon Monday morning. According to the New Lebanon Fire Department, crews responded to a fire just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 14200 block of Dayton-Eaton Pike in Jackson Township. Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke and fire […]
Several roads to be closed today for Dayton Holiday Festival
DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination. From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas. Dayton Police are reminding drivers that there will be several...
Community shares feeling of disappointment after shot was fired at the Dayton Children’s Parade
DAYTON — “I felt my heart start to beat out of my chest,” is how Jackie Nash, a parade goer at the Dayton Holiday Festival, described the feeling as she saw people at the parade running for safety away from what she assumed was going to be another tragedy.
1 shot, wounded in downtown Springfield, near Holiday in the City festivities
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 10:07 p.m. Police are investigating a shooting Friday night either during or just at the end of the first night of Springfield’s Holiday in the City festivities. >> Report of shot or shots fired ends Dayton Children’s Parade downtown. Springfield police Lt. Cassidy...
franklinohio.org
Rumpke Recycling Facility Update
"Early Wednesday morning, Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility sustained damage from a two-alarm fire that began in one of the paper bunkers on site. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and our team is working diligently to investigate the cause, assess damage and plan necessary repairs.
Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
Fire destroys New Lebanon tire shop overnight
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were called to a working fire just west of New Lebanon in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a reported structure fire in the 14000 block of Eaton Pike around 1:48 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>Several agencies called...
