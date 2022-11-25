ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

dayton.com

Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date

“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
DAYTON, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it

Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wyso.org

Local nonprofit's role in Honda EV battery plant

The companies’ $4.4 billion investment will bring around 2,500 jobs to the region. Honda invested $700 million into the retooling of the existing plants, which is estimated to result in 300 new jobs. $3.5 billion is being invested with LG Energy Solutions to build the EV battery plant, resulting in around 2,200 jobs.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT, LABOR FORCE INCREASE

(Wayne County, IN)--There’s both good and bad news regarding employment in Wayne County. New numbers are out from the Department of Workforce Development. On the positive side, 190 more people have joined the workforce in the last month. But, 195 more people are listed as unemployed, and that’s caused Wayne County’s unemployment rate to spike from 2.3% to 3%. Inside the city of Richmond, the number of people working has dropped slightly in the last month. Right now, only 38% of Richmond’s population is working. That includes people of all ages.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond

There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Weekend: November 26-27, 2022

Resurrecting a Springfield burial ground: A note from a descendant of Revolutionary War Veterans left at a gravesite kickstarted efforts by the community to restore a forgotten cemetery in Downtown Springfield. The cemetery holds the remains, and forgotten stories, of the city's first white residents. Renee Wilde visited the cemetery to learn more about the history being uncovered there.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

Crews contain fire at New Lebanon tire shop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a tire shop in New Lebanon Monday morning. According to the New Lebanon Fire Department, crews responded to a fire just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 14200 block of Dayton-Eaton Pike in Jackson Township. Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke and fire […]
NEW LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several roads to be closed today for Dayton Holiday Festival

DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination. From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas. Dayton Police are reminding drivers that there will be several...
DAYTON, OH
franklinohio.org

Rumpke Recycling Facility Update

"Early Wednesday morning, Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility sustained damage from a two-alarm fire that began in one of the paper bunkers on site. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and our team is working diligently to investigate the cause, assess damage and plan necessary repairs.
FRANKLIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot

DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire destroys New Lebanon tire shop overnight

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were called to a working fire just west of New Lebanon in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a reported structure fire in the 14000 block of Eaton Pike around 1:48 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>Several agencies called...
NEW LEBANON, OH

