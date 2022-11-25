Read full article on original website
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
New Details On Friday’s Deadly Bike Versus Car Crash
Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released new details about yesterday morning’s bicycle versus vehicle crash on Highway 108/120 in Tuolumne County. As reported here, on Friday morning around 10:40 a.m., a 67-year-old male from Modesto was riding a bicycle on the south eastbound shoulder of the highway, west of Tulloch Dam Road, between Knights Ferry and Keystone. Approaching the rider was 22-year-old Leanda Lopez of Oakdale, driving a 2005 Subaru at about 55–60 mph in the number 2 eastbound lane. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado recounts, “The rider turned left from the shoulder directly into the path of Lopez’s vehicle. She swerved to the right to avoid the collision, while the rider swerved back to the right, and the two collided.
Several people injured following a four car crash near Chukchansi Casino
Several people are in the hospital following a four-car crash Sunday morning near Chukchansi Casino and Resort.
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
Man fatally struck while riding bike in Tuolumne County
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally struck Friday morning while riding his bicycle on the south shoulder of eastbound State Route 120 near Tulloch Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora. CHP said that Leanda Lopez, 22, was driving a 2005 Subaru in the second lane of eastbound State Route […]
Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says
OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday. The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.
Sue Arrrouzet Annual Toy Drive Set For December 3rd
Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE in partnership with the Tuolumne County Fire Department is inviting the public to join them for their annual toy drive. This toy drive is dedicated to CAL FIRE Captain Sue Arrouzet who was injured in the line of duty in November 2011. In 2011 she was helping other firefighters with a housefire in Copperopolis when part of the structure collapsed and caused a serious back injury.
Fire started at Valley Springs homeless encampment during alleged turf war
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded...
Turf War May Be To Blame For Homeless Encampment Fire
Valley Springs, CA – Fire officials are investigating whether a vegetation fire at a homeless camp in Valley Springs was the result of a turf war. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) and CalFire responded to the grass and brush fire Wednesday night around 10 p.m. at a homeless encampment, between Highway 12 and 26. When crews arrived on the scene, the engines had a hard time getting to the flames as they were “deep in oak woodlands,” according to CCF officials. They added, “The cause of the fire appeared to have started/set because of a turf war and was confined to the encampment.”
IDENTIFIED: Arrest in road rage shooting in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Merced after allegedly firing a gun during a road rage incident, according to the Merced Police Department. According to officers, on Sunday at around 3:38 p.m. the Merced Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of West Yosemite Avenue and M Street. When officers […]
Modesto-area forecast: Colder days, coldest night of the season, and then rain
The earliest anticipated rain in Modesto is a few days away, and the National Weather Service has “medium” confidence in its forecast that far out, but says the area could receive 1 to 2 inches of precipitation by Saturday night. Before then, Modesto will see a return to...
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
Woman arrested after police pursuit in Ripon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ripon Friday where she allegedly rammed a police car and hit another parked vehicle.Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Ripon police officers responded to a license plate reader notification of a stolen vehicle and an associated alert for evading police from another law enforcement agency. When police dispatch personnel observed the wanted vehicle on a city camera traveling east on Main Street near Wilma Avenue, an officer located it and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The pursuit temporarily stopped as the driver halted...
Local Man And Woman Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Home
Jamestown, CA – Carrying bags full of allegedly stolen goods, deputies arrested a man and woman for burglary in Jamestown. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Jim Brady Road near Seco Street for a report of a burglary in progress after a neighbor checked on a vacant home. The man discovered that two subjects had broken into the house via a side door and remained inside.
A Scare In Jamestown After Man Points Gun At People
Jamestown, CA — A frightening scene occurred in a Jamestown trailer park when a neighbor heard a loud argument and went to investigate, only to find a gun drawn and pointed at him. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials raced to the area of Main Street near Willow Street recently after...
Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured
STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
Deadly hit-and-run in Turlock, suspect search underway
TRULOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department are on the lookout for a white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2000s Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with minor to moderate front end damage. On Monday at around 11:30 p.m. […]
Coulterville, CA: Where To Stay, What To Do and What To Eat
Just 2.5 hours from the San Francisco Bay Area and 45 minutes from Yosemite National Park and Mariposa, Coulterville serves as the golden gateway to unmatched outdoor recreation and is the perfect base camp for a true Mother Lode experience. With everything from deep history dives to showy flower tours, from one-of-a-kind lodging to foodie brunches, Coulterville epitomizes the spirit of where granite meets gold.
"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year
STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
New! Blue Recycling Container
In compliance with California Senate Bill 1383, City of Modesto Solid Waste Service customers will be getting new blue recycling containers. Being delivered to residents ahead of schedule, the new collection service for these blue recycling containers will begin in January 2023. California’s SB 1383, signed into law in 2016,...
