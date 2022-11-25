Read full article on original website
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders issued a straight-forward 4-word response in reference to his Colorado football job offer report, per Kyle T. Mosley. “The report is true,” Sanders said. Bruce Feldman was one of the college football reporters who initially broke the news on Deion Sanders’ job offer from Colorado. “Now at Colorado, where […] The post Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops bold take on potential benching for Jordan Love
After Sunday night’s devastating 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers now just have a 3% chance to make it to the playoffs. Be that as it may, Aaron Rodgers isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. Rodgers took a massive hit...
Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss
Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day. Perhaps he […] The post Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Dabo Swinney’s testy response to QB question after loss to South Carolina
There was never a doubt in Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind when asked if freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would start against the North Carolina Tar Heels in this Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game after a loss to South Carolina. “(DJ Uiagalelei) is still the starter,”...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s unreal feat vs. Ohio State that even Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh never achieved
J.J. McCarthy has been on top of his game in the Michigan Wolverines’ must-win rivalry showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes. With the early lack of production from the Wolverines on the ground, McCarthy has decided to put the offense on his back. The sophomore passer connected with wideout Cornelius Johnson for a pair of […] The post Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s unreal feat vs. Ohio State that even Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze
The Auburn Tigers have a new boss on the sidelines after Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze Monday to be the next head coach of the program. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, however, hilariously made a last-ditch effort to sway Freeze into coming to Ole Miss instead with a mere Twitter post. #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/2eHXWpfmMB […] The post Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 12 return for Bengals gets doused in cold water
Well, the Ja’Marr Chase comeback show for the Cincinnati Bengals will have to wait for one more week. Heading into their game against the Tennessee Titans, it seemed like the wide receiver was ready to return. Everyone, from Zac Taylor to Joe Burrow, was indicating that he’s going to come back in Week 12. Unfortunately, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 12 return for Bengals gets doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day’s explanation for head-scratching decisions will make Ohio State football fans furious
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day offered an explanation for his controversial decision making in the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan after the game, per Adam Rittenberg. “#Buckeyes coach Ryan Day mentioned field position as a factor in his decisions to punt in the second half. ‘I didn’t feel like we were desperate at that […] The post Ryan Day’s explanation for head-scratching decisions will make Ohio State football fans furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return
The Michigan Wolverines have swept through the college football season with a spotless 12-0 record led by their head honcho Jim Harbaugh. While the short-term goal for Harbaugh obviously revolves around winning a national championship, his success could open the door for another shot at an NFL head coaching gig. While Harbaugh has been vocal […] The post Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State
It was only a few months ago that there was uncertainty over just who would be the Michigan Wolverines’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Fast forward to November, and J.J. McCarthy has once again proved that Michigan made the right call by picking him to anchor the offense this year. McCarthy picked up the […] The post J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Jets’ RB room takes another hit with Michael Carter injury
The New York Jets have undergone a difficult time over the last few weeks. On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh decided to make a change at quarterback, benching the controversial Zach Wilson for backup Mike White. However, with a new signal-caller under center, the Jets performed well in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning with a final score of 31-10. Unfortunately, an injury to running back Michael Carter puts a damper on their resurgent offensive efforts. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Carter left Week 12 action due to an ankle injury. Saleh shared in post-game interviews that Carter suffered a sprained ankle and that the severity is currently unknown.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence hype through the roof after Calais Campbell’s comments
Week 12 saw the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence lead a tremendous comeback effort to secure a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Lawrence capped the Jaguars’ effort with a ten-play, 75-yard drive resulting in a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and a successful two-point conversion. Following the game, former Jaguar and current Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell sang the praises of the former number-one overall draft pick, according to Adam Stites of Jaguars Wire.
