Animal Concerts partners with VRJAM to launch the A Hard Working Man NFT project
Animal Concerts and VRJAM join forces to shape the future of music with a strategic partnership to highlight the “A Hard Working Man” NFT collection (AHWM) — an NFT collection dedicated to the hustlers. Both brands will bring their collective expertise, resources and communities together to educate the public on the benefits their community-centric metaverse ecosystems and dedicated Web3 experiences will offer.
