Motley Fool
More Than 50% of Americans Would Struggle to Pay Bills if $100 Went Missing From Their Paychecks
Some people need every dollar of their earnings just to keep up with expenses. If that's your situation, it may be time to rethink your budget or boost your cash reserves. There's a reason some people prefer to be salaried workers rather than go the self-employed route. When you're on salary, you can expect a predictable paycheck at preset intervals, whether it's every two weeks or once a month. And knowing exactly how much money will land in your checking account could make it easier to manage your bills.
Motley Fool
Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security
Delaying Social Security beyond full retirement age earns delayed retirement credits. Delaying gives wealthier Americans more time to optimize their taxes, increasing the benefits of delaying. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
How to Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck by 2023
It's a vicious cycle worth breaking. Many people are living paycheck to paycheck due to inflation. If you're tired of that, there are steps you can take to change your situation for the better. Rethink your spending, consolidate debt, and take on a second job to build up a financial...
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023
Next year's maximum Social Security check is going up along with the Social Security Administration's cost of living adjustment.
Motley Fool
These 13 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through December
Some states continue to pay out emergency SNAP benefits. Just 13 states have confirmed emergency benefits for December, compared to 35 in November. The emergency allotments mean households can receive the maximum amount for their size, and those already receiving the maximum receive an additional $95. It isn't clear how...
