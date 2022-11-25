It’s a nice day. With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible any time during the day, but in the late afternoon and evening hours the eastern half of the state will have a chance of severe storms including a threat for tornadoes. Those storms are most likely going to form between 3 PM and 6 PM.

