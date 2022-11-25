ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHBS

Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas

Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities

A little store nestled in downtown Little Rock offers a refreshing break from the busyness and consumerism of the holiday shopping season. It offers customers products handmade by an Arkansan, and the dollars spent have an impact beyond that goes well beyond a paycheck for those artists and craftsmen who made the items in the […] The post The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Officials confirmed that one passenger is in the hospital following the assault. The following statements have been issued regarding the incident. Statement from Shane Carter, Director of Public Affairs at Clinton National Airport:. "Regarding Southwest Airlines Flight 192 that was diverted to Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful today, but tomorrow will see storms

It’s a nice day. With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible any time during the day, but in the late afternoon and evening hours the eastern half of the state will have a chance of severe storms including a threat for tornadoes. Those storms are most likely going to form between 3 PM and 6 PM.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

mdmh-conway.com

A father in Central Arkansas awakens after being declared dead

Little Rock, Arkansas – A family in central Arkansas has many reasons to be grateful this holiday season when their father awoke after being declared dead. Diana Decker, who wears a chain around her neck, grips a ring a little tighter than usual since she is aware that a few days ago, she may have lost it forever.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

