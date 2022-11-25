Read full article on original website
Online stores using Black Friday to jumpstart Cyber Monday sales
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that the turkey is cut and put away comes the second biggest day of this holiday week— Black Friday. "Kind of help us to have new clients in our area as well," said Tonia Grant, owner of Bag It Up Boutique. "This is like the Super Bowl for small businesses."
KHBS
Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities
A little store nestled in downtown Little Rock offers a refreshing break from the busyness and consumerism of the holiday shopping season. It offers customers products handmade by an Arkansan, and the dollars spent have an impact beyond that goes well beyond a paycheck for those artists and craftsmen who made the items in the […] The post The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Officials confirmed that one passenger is in the hospital following the assault. The following statements have been issued regarding the incident. Statement from Shane Carter, Director of Public Affairs at Clinton National Airport:. "Regarding Southwest Airlines Flight 192 that was diverted to Little Rock...
talkbusiness.net
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs lands $4 million grant to improve prenatal care in 11 counties
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs landed a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve access to high-quality prenatal care for pregnant women across 11 counties in southwest Arkansas. The four-year grant will expand CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs’ “Healthy Mom, Thriving Baby” project...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Little Rock, Arkansas – The smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Friday night at Park Plaza Mall is now under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Zale’s jewelry store at around 8:34 p.m. on November 25 to a report of a theft.
KATV
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful today, but tomorrow will see storms
It’s a nice day. With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible any time during the day, but in the late afternoon and evening hours the eastern half of the state will have a chance of severe storms including a threat for tornadoes. Those storms are most likely going to form between 3 PM and 6 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
MEMS renames street to honor the one-year anniversary of employee who lost his life on the job
It has been one year since Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services lost one of their own while on the job.
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
mdmh-conway.com
A father in Central Arkansas awakens after being declared dead
Little Rock, Arkansas – A family in central Arkansas has many reasons to be grateful this holiday season when their father awoke after being declared dead. Diana Decker, who wears a chain around her neck, grips a ring a little tighter than usual since she is aware that a few days ago, she may have lost it forever.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Friday afternoon after a city employee was shot earlier this morning.
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he is praying for a full recovery of the city employee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock announced on Friday that Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street. At 10:18 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and discovered that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Southwest Airlines passenger is locked up in Little Rock where his flight was diverted after another passenger was assaulted mid-flight. The accused passenger was quickly taken into custody upon landing
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
‘A Christmas miracle’ Family and doctors amazed at Arkansas man’s quick recovery after falling from a 30 foot ladder when hanging holiday lights
A Sherwood family rooted in their love of Christmas prayed for a miracle after their loved one fell from a 30 foot ladder while hanging Christmas lights.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
