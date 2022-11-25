Harper County Undersheriff's Identity Confirmed In Deadly Suspect Shooting
A Harper County deputy's identity has been released after a deadly suspect shooting Thursday.
The deputy, undersheriff Travis Painter, is expected to recover after a suspect opened fire at a Buffalo intersection.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Painter and other deputies fired back at the suspect near Northeast 6th Street and East Brule Street.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
