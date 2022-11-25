ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Freshman Jalon Walker continues to carve out key role for Georgia football: ‘He packs a punch’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJLLd_0jNO3Yqt00

ATHENS — Freshmen finding their way onto the field is nothing new for Georgia. Malaki Starks has been starting for the Bulldogs since the second game of the season, while Brock Bowers led the team in receiving last year.

But few freshmen do it in the manner in which linebacker Jalon Walker has in recent weeks. He spent most of the summer repping at Georgia’s inside linebacker position, playing behind the likes of Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

After the season-ending injury suffered by outside linebacker Nolan Smith, Walker has seen an uptick in snaps as an edge rusher or outside linebacker for the Bulldogs. He found himself on the field for Georgia’s opening drive of the game, playing in Georgia’s third-down pressure package.

“His versatility really helps him play between both positions,” Mondon said. “He’s fast and can move around like an off-ball linebacker but he’s a big guy too. He’s strong, so he can get on the edge and set a good edge.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Kirby Smart gives latest injury report for Georgia football heading into 2022 SEC Championship Game

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is here, as the Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday. And both teams are dealing with injuries entering the conference title tilt. For Georgia, Smart provided positive news on the status of AD Mitchell and Zion Logue. Mitchell was able to play on Saturday, but just for one snap. Smart told reporters on a teleconference that Mitchell was able to do more in practice this past week and the hope is he can do more this week for the Bulldogs. This was the first time Mitchell had been able to play for Georgia dating back to the team’s game against Vanderbilt.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — A perfect regular season isn't good enough for Stetson Bennett and No. 1 Georgia. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win

CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Some teams would have been content with a season-defining win over top-10 foe Tennessee. Not South Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7...
CLEMSON, SC
WGAU

Full week of early voting begins in Athens

A full week of early voting at five precincts in Athens—the Elections Office, the Miriam Moore Community Center, the Library on Baxter Street, the Extension Office on Cleveland Road, and the Tennis Center on Lexington Road--begins today. Runoff day is December 6, with voters in Athens and around the state choosing between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
WGAU

Athens inmate, facing murder charge, dies in his cell

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says it looks like Floyd Johnson Jr died of natural causes: he was found late last week in his cell at the Athens-Clarke County jail. The 62 year-old Johnson was behind bars, charged in the October 4 murder of 52 year-old Gerald Jones, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Fairview Street in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
104K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy