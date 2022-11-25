Michael DuWayne Feehan was born in Chariton, IA on January 23, 1967 to Donald Olson and Bobby Evans, later to be adopted by Vince Feehan. Mike grew up in Chariton, IA and later Melrose, IA. Mike attended Chariton Community School District and Albia Community School District. During this time, he was involved in FFA and Track. Mike worked a short time for LV James Tiling before his 30 year career at Johnson Machine Works, both located in Chariton, IA. Mike also worked at Camp 365 in Albia, IA and was the owner of Feehan’s Pub in Melrose, IA.

CHARITON, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO