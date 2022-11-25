ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in November

By Emily Bootle, writer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gmdui_0jNO3PuM00
Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh; The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker: Outline by Rachel Cusk

In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include mind-bending fantasy, brilliant memoir and Greek myths retold. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading.

Emily Bootle, writer

Ottessa Moshfegh’s Death in Her Hands has provided some slow-burning, mind-bending light fantasy in recent weeks. Though there is less of the outright self-absorbed irony of her millennial favourite, My Year of Rest and Relaxation – a book that hugely appealed to me, being an ironically self-absorbed millennial myself – in Death in Her Hands there is the same slow character unravelling, the same uneasy stream of consciousness. Here, the blurriness comes in the form of the murder that the protagonist sets out to solve after finding a mysterious note in the woods, with a backdrop of pine needles, plain bagels and memories of a belittling husband (it is punctuated occasionally with the familiar warm lick of her dog, who is unconcerned with this not-quite-real detective work). This is a story about stories: primarily the stories we tell ourselves to make sense of what happens to us. Not least for its frequent invocations of William Blake, Death In Her Hands has strong parallels with another of my favourites of recent years: Olga Tokarczuk’s Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead. Both novels are about ageing women who find themselves preoccupied, in some way, with death.

Ultimately, both characters end up embarking on exercises in avoidance, embroiled in quests for certainty to quell feelings that are essentially unsolvable. Emily Ogden’s On Not Knowing: How to Love and other essays is providing me with rich material on why emotional grey areas are worth looking towards and embracing in their own right. Unknowing is not a problem to be solved but a necessary state: it serves the present not as “the defensiveness of wilful ignorance but the defencelessness of not knowing yet”. Not all our problems can be blamed on the relentlessness of our online lives – but I have found undeniably that the more I become absorbed by social media the more I feel I should be having what Ogden describes as “lightning flashes” of intensity and clarity all the time. And yet, as she writes, while “it can be good to attend to moments of passion, clarity, revelation, ecstasy, discovery”, we must also recognise how fleeting they are. Ogden illustrates, elegantly and authoritatively, why we should be looking at those “blurriest, fleetest experiences”, and sticking with them.

This Is Not Who I Am: Our Authenticity Obsession by Emily Bootle is published by Ortac Press (£10.99). To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Tom, Guardian reader

I picked up Pat Barker’s The Silence of the Girls and its sequel The Women of Troy in Athens airport when I was sad about my holiday coming to an end. I wanted to read something that would keep Greece alive in my thoughts.

Both the novels are a retelling of the Iliad, focusing on the fate of the Trojan women captured after the Greeks seized the city of Troy. The famous heroes such as Achilles and Odysseus are all present, but we see them through the eyes of these desperate and frightened women. The stories are heavy with a constant threat of violence and they present a nightmare world where men brutalised by years of savage warfare exercise uncontrolled power over their female captives. The violence is often shocking, and there’s one particular description of human sacrifice which I haven’t been able to forget.

I suspect Barker’s greatest achievement is still the Regeneration trilogy, but these two novels work in a subversive way to burrow beneath what we think we know about the Iliad and present an alternative narrative.

Sabba Khan, artist and writer

I have to confess, I have a bitter relationship with the act of reading for pleasure – I am forever trying to find the time, buying and borrowing books, surrounding myself with them, but then never finding the time to sit down, to actually relax into a chair where I can fall into the pages.

But winning the Jhalak prize for my graphic novel earlier this year urged the writer in me to give myself the time to read. I’m happy to share that I have read so much more than last year, including Consumed by Arifa Akbar, which I’ve read twice now. On second reading it was even more iridescent than the first. Akbar captures the twisted timeline of immigrant family constellations from a unique perspective of her own relationship with her sister. Not only is it personal and vulnerable, Akbar holds our hands in zooming out, in seeing the bigger picture, and shows us what deep familial and state neglect looks like, and the far wider reaching ramifications on black and brown diasporas in the UK. If you haven’t read this already, please do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnHNu_0jNO3PuM00
Unique perspective … Arifa Akbar. Photograph: Suki Dhanda/The Guardian

Lots of my friends have opinions of Rachel Cusk and her work. Until recently, I’d never read any of her work. I was advised to start with Outline, and initially, I didn’t quite understand what I was reading. But by the end, Outline turned out to be exactly what I needed: it felt like a physical slowing down. I was invited to enter Cusk’s mind and unpick, unpack, ruminate, muse over what was happening to the central character during her trip to an overseas writing course. I’m looking forward to reading more of her work.

Being a diaspora Londoner, I loved Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson. It felt like a love-letter to all of us who are in the big city because this is where our parents learned to survive, and we also continue to survive.

The Roles We Play by Sabba Khan is published by Myriad Books (£18.99). To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Deepak, Guardian reader

Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri is a compilation of eclectic tales that draw from experiences across the Indian diaspora. It effortlessly tells of the joys and sorrows of ordinary life in small enough parcels to draw you into its worlds without testing your attention span. Many authors know how to write a poignant story, but few know when to stop. This book came highly recommended by my partner – and I can see why.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A Guest at the Feast by Colm Tóibín review – words never fail him

Publishers are very naughty. Even as many of them seem increasingly to disdain journalism, they’re often perfectly happy to repackage the stray bits and pieces of their luckiest writers as “essays” before sticking them opportunistically between hard covers. In the case of the Irish writer Colm Tóibín, I’ll give Viking a semi-pass for doing precisely this. He is a beloved and celebrated novelist. But I should also say that subscribers to the London Review of Books may feel a bit miffed should they cough up for A Guest at the Feast, for the simple reason that the majority of its contents appeared first there.
The Guardian

Children’s and teens roundup – the best new picture books and novels

Timmy loves performing, but their inner lion is shy, drowning out confidence with roars of self-doubt. Practising for the big play with schoolfriend Nia, they learn some different ways to cope with anxiety – and how to reassure the scared inner lion so Timmy can burst on stage, ready to dazzle. A gorgeously flamboyant picture book with a non-binary protagonist and a gentle, supportive message.
bookpage.com

Best Fiction of 2022

The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
The Guardian

Oldest cooked leftovers ever found suggest Neanderthals were foodies

If you thought Neanderthals survived on a diet of foraged berries and uncooked animal flesh, think again. Charred remnants of what appears to be the world’s oldest cooked meal ever found have been unearthed in a cave complex in northern Iraq, prompting speculation that Neanderthals may have been foodies.
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
The Guardian

After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5

A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
The Guardian

The Guardian

516K+
Followers
118K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy