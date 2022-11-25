ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: More health systems charging for online patient portal messages

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PN0fl_0jNO3NO800
From left, Jhean Carlos Paez, of Venezuela, pastor Paco Amador, Jose Quinonez, of Venezuela, Jose Nieves, of Venezuela, Elias Contreas, and Jeff Nelson pray after attending a dinner and service at New Life Community Church in Little Village, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chicago. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Patients who ask for their doctors’ help through online portals might soon notice something new: fees for their physicians’ online advice .

A growing number of health systems in the Chicago area and across the country are now charging for some types of messages sent through online patient portals, such as MyChart, with fees often around $35 or less. It’s a trend that’s sparking mixed reactions, with some saying it seems only fair, while others see it as a cash grab.

Health system leaders say most messages remain free, and they’re only billing for questions that require more than a few minutes of a doctor’s time and that, in the past, would likely have merited an in-person visit.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Lisa Schencker.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Afternoon briefing | Compare gas prices | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

How a church and a nonprofit are welcoming migrants to Chicago — starting with a Thanksgiving meal

A former gender violence attorney, a manager at a fast-food restaurant, a police officer and other migrant men joined churchgoers around tables in a basement Wednesday night. For most of these migrants, it’s their first time having a Thanksgiving meal .

After a bilingual service, New Life Community Church in Little Village hosted a holiday dinner for the congregation and a group of about 10 migrant men — mostly asylum-seekers from Venezuela — from two different shelters in the city.

A Thanksgiving success story: Wild turkeys, once hunted to oblivion in Illinois, have spread across the Chicago area

Turkeys have been seen all around the Chicago area, watchers say, including at McCormick Place and in Beverly on the South Side, Evanston, South Holland, Bull Valley and along the Fox River.

The bird’s comeback is a conservation success story . Wild turkeys once were plentiful in Illinois, but by the early 1900s were hunted to oblivion. State and private conservation groups reintroduced them midcentury, and they’ve grown to stable numbers, with an estimated 5 million nationwide , despite recent declines.

Club or country? Chicago’s Premier League fans face a dilemma when the U.S. plays England at the World Cup.

Quandaries will be commonplace today when the U.S. men’s national soccer team plays England in the World Cup.

It’s a sign of how deeply embedded Premier League fandom has become in the Chicago area. Many teams have official fan clubs here, and supporters pack designated bars on weekend mornings when the games begin across the Atlantic.

How concerning is Justin Fields’ left shoulder injury? How has Luke Getsy performed as OC? 4 questions facing the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears on Sunday will play at MetLife Stadium for the second time this season, facing the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. They lost to the New York Giants 20-12 in Week 4. The big question this week is the availability of quarterback Justin Fields — who suffered a separated left shoulder and torn ligament in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons.

As the game approaches, our team of writers digs in to four key topics surrounding the 3-8 Bears .

Books to give as gifts for the 2022 holidays. If the message you want to send is ...

Gifting a book is personal ,” writes Christopher Borrelli. “It tells me about you, and tells me what you think about me. I suppose any gift could do this. But give me a Colleen Hoover bestseller with its 40%-off sticker attached and it still speaks louder than a new sweater.”

“What follows are some very specific messages to send this holiday season, coupled with exactly the right books. There are rules to this: A proper gift book is a great read and a pleasing package . Design matters. Unless it’s a set of books with a theme — but even then, titles must complement , not replicate. That said, just remove the 40%-off sticker.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County move to medium COVID-19 alert levels

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the holiday season here, there are new concerns about COVID-19 in Chicago and in Cook County. Both have shifted from low to medium alert levels, and health officials again are urging precautions to reduce the spread. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with an epidemiologist who said it's not just COVID people should take precautions against. After Thanksgiving weekend, and with more gatherings planned through the end of the year, health officials are expecting to see a spike with the tripledemic: Covid, the flu and RSV. Dr. Katrine Wallace, who is an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said it's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize

CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
Jennifer Geer

Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in Chicago

This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army provided 700 holiday meals (including 1,600 pounds of turkey) to those in need at the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park. (CHICAGO) They don't celebrate Thanksgiving in Central America. For some migrant families heading to the Salvation Army Freedom Center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood this Thursday, the traditional American holiday feast came as a welcome surprise.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

6-time felon boarded a CTA bus with a long gun, prosecutors say

Chicago — A six-time convicted felon is facing new charges after allegedly boarding a CTA bus with a long gun on Friday evening. Chicago police responded to a call of a person boarding a bus with a long gun around 9:30 p.m. They pulled the bus over in the 3200 block of West Chicago and found a passenger who matched the description of the man who allegedly had a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bagnowski said.
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

5 arrested, 2 cops hurt as World Cup fans brawl at Gold Coast bar

Chicago — A fight between fans of opposing soccer teams at a Gold Coast bar spilled into Division Street, resulting in five arrests and two Chicago police officers being injured, according to CPD and witnesses. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Gold Coast Social, 7 West Division. Witnesses...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy