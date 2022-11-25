Read full article on original website
Michele
3d ago
God, please keep Antonio protected in The White Light of The Holy Ghost! Please keep him safe and located very soon! Amen 🙏🏼🕯
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
WBOC
Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire
HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street
Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there. Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1
Mugshot of Linda Ann Weston and the furnace where one of the victims was foundPhoto bybuggedspace.com. Linda Ann Weston, the ringleader in kidnapping and torturing mentally disabled individuals for her own personal gain, was charged, along with her associates, with 196 criminal charges by a federal grand jury in 2013. The victims were found by the police in the basement of a home in Philadelphia, now known as the Basement of Horror. According to police reports, when they entered the basement they found a mentally ill man chained to a furnace, and three other adults hiding under filthy blankets and rags. They also discovered eight children in Weston’s upstairs apartment. According to police reports, all of the victims were held against their will in order to make money for Weston and her associates. All of the victims showed signs of abuse and neglect at the hand of Weston and her associates.
Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic
US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Almanzar...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.
WDEL 1150AM
Man hospitalized in stable condition after overnight shooting in Wilmington
A 39-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the 100-block of East 23rd Street in Wilmington. Police said the shooting was reported at about 2:47 a.m. Monday. The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington detectives at (302)...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Fatal Incident In Newark
New Castle County Police have released some details on Marrows Road fatal incident. Police said on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
WDEL 1150AM
Two Friday shooting incidents, one in NCCo, the other in Kentco, leave 1 man dead
Police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents Friday, one of which resulted in a man's death. Officers were dispatched to the Old Newark Road/Marrows Road intersection near Whispering Pines Friday night for a reported car crash, and they found a car had crashed into a tree, New Castle County Police said.
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE :Police locate vehicle stolen in Thanksgiving carjacking in Newark
Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue. The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded...
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT FOR FELONY DRUG CHARGES
(Newark, DE 19702) Over the past several months, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were investigating drug activity that was reportedly occurring in the county involving a suspect named “Tom” selling crack-cocaine and fentanyl. The investigation revealed that 74-year-old Thomas Hairston...
Police: Driver in stolen car crashes, kills man in wheelchair in Port Richmond
A man in a wheelchair has died and two others were injured after suspects in a stolen vehicle crashed in Port Richmond.
Man found with gunshot wound after crash in Newark, Delaware
A man suffering a gunshot wound was found dead after a car crash on Friday in Newark, Delaware.
WGMD Radio
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Hospitalized After Rescue From Del. Apartment Fire
A fire that ripped through apartments in Wilmington, Delaware early Sunday morning critically injured a man inside, authorities said. Cellphone video shows large flames shooting through the roof of the house on the 300 block of Mary Street in Richardson Park. Fire officials said the blaze was reported shortly before...
