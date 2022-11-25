Read full article on original website
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
KVIA
El Paso’s Salvation Army brass band kicks off 2022 Christmas Campaign
EL PASO, Texas -- The Salvation Army of El Paso's Brass Band kicked off the nonprofit's 2022 Christmas Campaign Saturday at the Cielo Vista Mall. The Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign includes the iconic Red Kettle program and the Angel Tree program. The nonprofit said that music is a longstanding tradition...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Double Dog Dare Bakery feeds over 300 shelter dogs this Thanksgiving
El Paso, Texas-- A few shelter dogs were treated to some delicious Thanksgiving meals all thanks to Double Dog Dare Bakery. The locally owned dog is making it their mission not to forget about shelter pets during the holiday season. “It's really the joy of giving the holiday season to...
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Temperatures begin to warm up going into December
EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland will be a little warmer this week compared to the last two. The highs will be in the mid 60s for the majority of the week with the overnights in the 30s and 40s. There is no precipitation in the forecast currently. Winds...
KKTV
WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero
Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
Holiday Lights On The Lake Kicks Off On Black Friday With Special Opening Ceremony
Black Friday is a day when many people head out to stores to get some good deals on tons of items, but once all of that is over why not head out to enjoy an El Paso tradition that will be debuting some new and exciting things!. You might remember...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Breezy but warmer weekend
Hi everyone! Did you buy anything good today? I hope you did, but that you stayed warm while you did it. Today was the coldest day of the year with a high of 46 in El Paso and 50 in Las Cruces. We also saw snow in many parts of the Borderland which was a nice little treat for those of you who can appreciate the snow and colder temps.
KVIA
Candlelighters of El Paso asking community to ‘adopt a family’ this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- Every winter, Candlelighters El Paso serves over 100 families through their “adopt a family" initiative. The non-profit creates baskets for cancer patients and their family's. Candlelighters El Paso will also be hosting a toy drive this holiday season to make sure these kids have a...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
KFOX 14
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
ACTion Programs for Animals offers low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ACTion Programs for Animals is hosting a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic Saturday, Dec. 10 in Las Cruces. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the APA adoption center located at 537 N. Solano Dr. Pre-registration is not required. The following will be offered for just […]
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank seeing extremely long lines
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank saw long lines the day before Thanksgiving. People waited to pick up some Thanksgiving meal essentials including fruits and vegetables. They also gave away some candy to the kids waiting in line with their parents. Staff from the Food bank told ABC-7 that they are usually busy but The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank seeing extremely long lines appeared first on KVIA.
Local restaurant serves Thanksgiving meals to 150 soldiers
EL PASO, Texas -- With Thanksgiving hours away turkey found its way onto some plates a little early. Wednesday more than 150 soldiers stationed in El Paso were given a piece of home with a freshly-cooked Thanksgiving meal. Pistoleros restaurant in San Elizario hosted the Thanksgiving event. The owner says her family was inspired to adopt a soldier but The post Local restaurant serves Thanksgiving meals to 150 soldiers appeared first on KVIA.
Virginia Walmart mass shooting brings up difficult memories for El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake Virginia and it’s bringing back grim memories to the El Paso community. The gunman, an employee of the Walmart, has reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The news of the mass shooting, the images and videos that […]
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm impacts on the Borderland
Hi everyone and happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day has been merry and that your bellies are full...or will be full! But besides the holiday, we have a major winter storm that will be impacting our area for the next two days. After that, our temps will rebound to the low 60s with pleasant weather for Sat and Sunday.
