El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Salvation Army brass band kicks off 2022 Christmas Campaign

EL PASO, Texas -- The Salvation Army of El Paso's Brass Band kicked off the nonprofit's 2022 Christmas Campaign Saturday at the Cielo Vista Mall. The Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign includes the iconic Red Kettle program and the Angel Tree program. The nonprofit said that music is a longstanding tradition...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Temperatures begin to warm up going into December

EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland will be a little warmer this week compared to the last two. The highs will be in the mid 60s for the majority of the week with the overnights in the 30s and 40s. There is no precipitation in the forecast currently. Winds...
EL PASO, TX
KKTV

WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero

Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Breezy but warmer weekend

Hi everyone! Did you buy anything good today? I hope you did, but that you stayed warm while you did it. Today was the coldest day of the year with a high of 46 in El Paso and 50 in Las Cruces. We also saw snow in many parts of the Borderland which was a nice little treat for those of you who can appreciate the snow and colder temps.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank seeing extremely long lines

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank saw long lines the day before Thanksgiving. People waited to pick up some Thanksgiving meal essentials including fruits and vegetables. They also gave away some candy to the kids waiting in line with their parents. Staff from the Food bank told ABC-7 that they are usually busy but The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank seeing extremely long lines appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Local restaurant serves Thanksgiving meals to 150 soldiers

EL PASO, Texas -- With Thanksgiving hours away turkey found its way onto some plates a little early. Wednesday more than 150 soldiers stationed in El Paso were given a piece of home with a freshly-cooked Thanksgiving meal. Pistoleros restaurant in San Elizario hosted the Thanksgiving event. The owner says her family was inspired to adopt a soldier but The post Local restaurant serves Thanksgiving meals to 150 soldiers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm impacts on the Borderland

Hi everyone and happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day has been merry and that your bellies are full...or will be full! But besides the holiday, we have a major winter storm that will be impacting our area for the next two days. After that, our temps will rebound to the low 60s with pleasant weather for Sat and Sunday.
EL PASO, TX

