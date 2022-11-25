ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Above average temperatures forecast on Black Friday in Orlando

By Elainie Barraza, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZqzk_0jNO2SWK00
Above average temperatures forecast on Black Friday in Orlando Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Warm temperatures and humidity are forecast on Black Friday in Central Florida, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Chris Gilson said.

There is a 10% rain chance today, but most of Central Florida will be dry, Gilson said.

The high today is 83 degrees and the low is 67 degrees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

2 New Non-stop Flights Added to Orlando International Airport

Flying has been a bit complicated recently. There were a ton of delays and cancelations of flights over the summer, and now, holiday travel is picking up bringing the crowds to the airports. But, a lot of airlines have been adding routes to places like Orlando. And now, another low-cost airline will offer MORE direct flights to Orlando!
ORLANDO, FL
Toni Koraza

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market

Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

New International Drive Cannabis Dispensary Opens

Curaleaf Holdings, an international provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of two new Florida dispensaries near tourist locations, Orlando International Drive and Miami South Beach. Located at 6600 International Drive, east of Interstate 4 and near several resorts and entertainment attractions, Curaleaf Orlando International Drive is the Company’s...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

For early morning travelers, long lines at Orlando International

ORLANDO, Fla. – As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with large crowds at the Orlando International Airport. The early morning hours saw some of the worst foot traffic as families crowded towards security. What You Need To Know. Long lines expected this weekend at Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando International Airport sees busy holiday travel season

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday was projected to be the busiest of this holiday travel season at local airports like Orlando International Airport. Thousands of flights nationwide were delayed, including dozens arriving at and departing from Orlando. WESH 2 was at the airport Saturday evening and spoke to passengers.
ORLANDO, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Florida SNAP Benefits To Arrive Soon in Your EBT Cards, Here’s What You Should Know

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits help millions of Americans across the country to purchase nutritious food. SNAP benefits is commonly known as “Food Stamps” and people who were eligible for the program used these stamps to purchase nutritious food. Today, it is known as the Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and people used this card in the same manner.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Things To Do Near Orlando Airport (MCO) with Kids

Whether you have just arrived in Orlando, or leaving, sometimes you might need a short stay at an airport hotel or a day room due to a delay or spend some time before a flight. If you are searching for some fun activities to while away some time, there are still plenty of things to do near Orlando Airport. This guide details facilities within the airport, places to eat, attractions close to MCO and Orlando Airport hotels with swimming pools.
Bay News 9

A look at the state of inflation in Florida

Heading into the midterm election, one issue consistently topped all polls and surveys by voters and that was the issue of inflation. It’s a topic that no doubt will be just as much of a concern after the election as well. We examine the impact inflation is having on...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy