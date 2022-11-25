Egg Bowl: Ole Miss Fans Throw Chairs & Trash At Mississippi State Players

If you’re an avid college football fan, then you probably remember when the Ole Miss Rebels squared off against the Tennessee Volunteers last year.

There was a questionable call by the referees that didn’t go Tennessee’s way, and they had to pause the game for a hot minute because Vols fans were throwing drinks, food, and even golf balls onto the field in protest.

Sure enough, Ole Miss fans were talking up and down about how Tennessee fans are “classless.”

Just keep that one in mind as we get on with this story.

But fast forward to over a year later at the Egg Bowl, the iconic Thanksgiving Day rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Now there’s one thing for certain about the two teams, and it’s that they’re bitter in-state rivals, and both fanbases passionately hate each other.

For last night’s game, Ole Miss was up 16-14 at the half, but it was pouring rain the whole second half, and it turned into a low scoring affair, ending with a Mississippi State win 24-22, after Ole Miss failed to convert a two-point conversion late in the game to tie it up and send it into overtime.

Needless to say, it was a tough way to end the season for Ole Miss, as they lost four out of their last five games, and both teams finished with 8-4 records.

Not to mention, there are rumors circulating that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin could be leaving to take the Auburn head coaching job today.

So, it was a tough one all around for the Ole Miss faithful.

After Mississippi State secured the win, they proceeded to dart straight towards the Ole Miss student section to talk some shit, and the students began to throw everything they possibly could at them.

From food, drinks, and more.

But perhaps the wildest part was when an Ole Miss fan threw a whole ass CHAIR right at an MSU player, like it was WWE or something.

I mean sheesh, it’s pretty ironic looking back at that Tennessee game now. I would never condone throwing things at players, but at least you didn’t see a Tennessee fan throw a damn chair at Neyland Stadium.

Check it out: