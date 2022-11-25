Read full article on original website
Related
USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. No
Netherlands vs Qatar live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Netherlands face hosts Qatar knowing that a draw will see them through to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup - though the Dutch will be after all three points in order to finish top of Group A. Louis van Gaal’s side slipped up against Ecuador on Friday but did secure a point in a 1-1 draw, to follow their opening 2-0 win against Senegal. As for Qatar, they are playing for pride having already been knocked out of the competition following two-goal defeats against Ecuador and Senegal. This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in...
Did US Soccer just score an own goal?
When US and Iranian players take the pitch for their critical World Cup clash on Tuesday, they'll be jogging onto a bed of hot geopolitical coals.
Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.
UK mortgage approvals tumble; markets rally as China boosts Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as housing market slows
Comments / 0