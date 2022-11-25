ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

KTUL

Blue Whale of Catoosa lights up for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
CATOOSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate missing 10-year-old girl

UPDATE: Tulsa police say the 10-year-old girl was found safe. Police said the child ran away out of fear of facing consequences after getting in trouble with her mother. Officers said they came across a group of children about the same age who said they didn't know who or where Johnson was. The group was re-interviewed later Sunday evening and officers discovered they weren't telling the truth.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after family Monopoly game turns violent, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after they say a family game of Monopoly turned violent. Officers were called to a shots fired call near Admiral and Mingo just before 6:30 p.m. The caller identified the suspect as John Armstrong, saying he chased her down and fired a shot at her and her father.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Vehicle hit by train in Verdigris, authorities say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County authorities say a vehicle was hit by a train in Verdigris on Sunday. The crash happened near OK-66 and South 4110 Road around 5 p.m. The Verdigris Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Rainy Saturday to begin weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rainy and cool Saturday will start Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The high will be around 50 degrees. Tulsa could see up to half an inch in rain. The rain showers will begin to move out...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Route 66 Village to turn Christmas Train lights on

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full sized Christmas Train will be glowing Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village will be turning it's festive lights on for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Families can drink hot cocoa, eat holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and take...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents

TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
GLENPOOL, OK
KTUL

Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on. But for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest alleged burglary suspect, accomplices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested multiple people Saturday following a burglary at Freddie's Hamburgers on 11th Street near Memorial on Nov. 2. Three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns, and a pistol were stolen from the restaurant. Security video helped officers identify the suspect as George Barrows. On...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Philbrook Museum begins Festival Nights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum kicked off it's Christmas countdown Friday night with the beginning of Festival Nights. The mansion lit up with over 23 acres of lights. "There is tens of thousands of lights that are out here, plus music that are synced to the lights...
TULSA, OK

