Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Blue Whale of Catoosa lights up for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
KTUL
Tulsa police locate missing 10-year-old girl
UPDATE: Tulsa police say the 10-year-old girl was found safe. Police said the child ran away out of fear of facing consequences after getting in trouble with her mother. Officers said they came across a group of children about the same age who said they didn't know who or where Johnson was. The group was re-interviewed later Sunday evening and officers discovered they weren't telling the truth.
KTUL
Man arrested after family Monopoly game turns violent, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after they say a family game of Monopoly turned violent. Officers were called to a shots fired call near Admiral and Mingo just before 6:30 p.m. The caller identified the suspect as John Armstrong, saying he chased her down and fired a shot at her and her father.
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
KTUL
Vehicle hit by train in Verdigris, authorities say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County authorities say a vehicle was hit by a train in Verdigris on Sunday. The crash happened near OK-66 and South 4110 Road around 5 p.m. The Verdigris Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
KTUL
City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 after man allegedly pulls gun on Home Depot employee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, the Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to a Home Depot location near 41st and Sheridan. TPD says the caller informed them that a man and woman both filled up a basket of merchandise, then split up in the store. The two were later...
KTUL
Rainy Saturday to begin weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rainy and cool Saturday will start Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The high will be around 50 degrees. Tulsa could see up to half an inch in rain. The rain showers will begin to move out...
KTUL
Route 66 Village to turn Christmas Train lights on
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full sized Christmas Train will be glowing Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village will be turning it's festive lights on for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Families can drink hot cocoa, eat holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and take...
KTUL
Tulsa police requesting help in identifying person suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking the public's help in identifying the individual pictured. TPD says this person is suspected of cashing or depositing stolen checks. Anyone who can help in identifying is asked to contact Det. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org...
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
KTUL
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
KTUL
Muskogee man hit, killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker along Highway 69
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man working to put a vehicle on a wrecker on the side of the highway died after he was hit by an oncoming car. Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to Highway 69 just south of County Road 750 near Wagoner.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
KTUL
Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on. But for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest alleged burglary suspect, accomplices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested multiple people Saturday following a burglary at Freddie's Hamburgers on 11th Street near Memorial on Nov. 2. Three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns, and a pistol were stolen from the restaurant. Security video helped officers identify the suspect as George Barrows. On...
KTUL
Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
KTUL
Tulsa police locate stolen U-Haul, investigation leads to drug trafficking arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police found a stolen U-Haul pickup truck Friday and arrested four people Saturday night. Around 7:45 Saturday night, an officer found a stolen U-Haul in a parking lot near 31st and Memorial. A man, Jason Solis was in the driver's seat, officers said. Solis...
KTUL
Philbrook Museum begins Festival Nights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum kicked off it's Christmas countdown Friday night with the beginning of Festival Nights. The mansion lit up with over 23 acres of lights. "There is tens of thousands of lights that are out here, plus music that are synced to the lights...
Comments / 0