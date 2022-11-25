Read full article on original website
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital and pronounced deceased by medical personnel. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a man beating a woman...
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed in homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was killed in a homicide Friday night. According to North Las Vegas police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting. Arriving...
Fox5 KVVU
Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
news3lv.com
One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
Man arrested in north Las Vegas valley shooting, police say
A man was arrested in connection with a murder in the north Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man fatally shot outside residence in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed outside of a residence Saturday in the northeast valley. According to Las Vegas police, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive at about 8:53 p.m. Saturday.
Metro: Man shot and killed outside residence in east valley
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.
Police arrest man suspected in fatal shooting near MLK, Lake Mead
38-year-old Jason Spellman is behind bars on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a residence in central Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police, SWAT activity near downtown Las Vegas area
Metro police and SWAT units are responding to a man barricaded in an apartment in the downtown Las Vegas area.
2nd man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing outside Las Vegas Jackpot Joanie’s
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another person accused in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Jackpot Joanie’s last month has been arrested. James Deyro, 41, is facing charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder after a fight over property left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 16, Las Vegas Metro […]
8newsnow.com
Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet
A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Henderson mother shares struggle to support service …. A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her...
1 man killed in Cass County car accident, officials say
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A Las Vegas man is dead following an overnight car accident on Nov. 26, according to a Iowa State Patrol crash report. The report says 53-year-old Terrence Allen was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Allen hit a bridge pillar at exit 70, which is in Cass County.
Clark County to review facts in 2021 fatal shooting involving LVMPD officers
Clark County commissioners will hold a fact-finding review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Demetrius Roberts on Monday. Roberts was shot and killed by Metro officers on Oct. 4, 2021.
Caregiver allegedly steals thousands of dollars from evicted, double-amputee veteran; friend helps look for shelter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas veteran is close to homelessness after he claimed his previous caregiver stole thousands of dollars from him. But, with no intentions of prosecution, his close friend is now fighting to keep him off the streets. Richard Romano called an apartment complex near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, home […]
Las Vegas police: Missing teen last seen in Snow Mountain area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation. Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. Armendariz might be in severe […]
Fox5 KVVU
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
One man dead following overnight shooting in North Las Vegas
According to NLVPD, at about 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting.
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
