Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was killed in a homicide Friday night. According to North Las Vegas police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting. Arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet

A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Henderson mother shares struggle to support service …. A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her...
HENDERSON, NV
We Are Iowa

1 man killed in Cass County car accident, officials say

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A Las Vegas man is dead following an overnight car accident on Nov. 26, according to a Iowa State Patrol crash report. The report says 53-year-old Terrence Allen was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Allen hit a bridge pillar at exit 70, which is in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, IA
8 News Now

Caregiver allegedly steals thousands of dollars from evicted, double-amputee veteran; friend helps look for shelter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas veteran is close to homelessness after he claimed his previous caregiver stole thousands of dollars from him. But, with no intentions of prosecution, his close friend is now fighting to keep him off the streets. Richard Romano called an apartment complex near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, home […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Missing teen last seen in Snow Mountain area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation. Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. Armendariz might be in severe […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV

