NOLA.com
New Orleans police arrest suspect in Bourbon Street mass shooting
New Orleans police on Monday offered updates to high-profile violent crimes committed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including a mass shooting on Bourbon Street and the homicide of an 8-year-old boy in Central City. Police booked Dashawn Myre, 18, on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of...
WDSU
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
NOPD: Fatal shooting of New Orleans boy came from inside home
An 8-year-old child died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Nov. 23). We're told the child's mother is among those in custody for questioning and a weapon has not been recovered from the scene.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NOLA.com
18-year-old shot and killed on Canal Street Saturday night; suspect arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Canal Street (map) Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim was walking on Canal Street at about 8:42 p.m. when another male approached and fired multiple...
Five people shot early Sunday on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police say gunfire left five people wounded in the French Quarter early this morning. It happened on Bourbon Street about two blocks from Canal Street. “NOPD officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Bourbon…
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
1 man, 1 teen arrested in deadly St. Bernard Parish shooting
A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy face murder charges for a fatal shooting that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish. Cody Adams and the teen will both be booked with second degree murder, said Sheriff James Pohlmann.
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says
A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
brproud.com
2 shootings in less than hour in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday (Nov. 26th) the New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple shootings within the greater New Orleans area. The first happened in the 700 block of Canal Street. Officers responded to a call around 9:00 p.m. about a 18-year-old male shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital. There are no updates on his condition.
WDSU
NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
NOLA.com
Two burned bodies, but few other details released as double homicide stuns Covington
Two bodies burned beyond recognition were found behind a business on a typically quiet downtown Covington street early Monday, a grim and shocking discovery in a community that had seen only a single homicide in 2022. By Monday afternoon, an arrest had been made — a man booked with two...
Cops arrest suspected Bourbon St. shooter
An 18-year-old faces multiple counts of aggravated battery in the shooting that wounded five people on Bourbon St. over the holiday weekend.
WDSU
2 bodies found severely burned, Covington police investigating a double homicide
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department is investigating an apparent double homicide. Investigators responded to the 500 block of East Gibson Street in Covington around 7 a.m., finding two bodies burned beyond recognition. Covington police have arrested a suspect in connection with the double homicide. Antonio Donde Tyson...
NOLA.com
5 people injured in Bourbon Street shooting, police say
Five people were injured in a shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday, New Orleans police said. Police said three males and two females sustained injuries in the shooting in the 200 block. The call of the shooting came to police around 1:49 a.m., police said. The injuries aren't life-threatening, police said.
New Orleans police looking for help in finding man missing since November 23
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating the missing Barry Anderson, who was last seen on November 23, according to a press release. Anderson's last known location was the 1400 block of Foucher Street in New Orleans. He is a white man with dark hair and a black and brown beard.
brproud.com
Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
