ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Swimmer Ross Murdoch hints at another return to the pool as he celebrates degree

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9exe_0jNO0phL00

Commonwealth champion Ross Murdoch is swapping the pool for the police following his graduation from the University of Stirling, but says he “still dreams about swimming” every night.

The university gave his career in the pool a springboard after he joined in 2012 as part of the high performance swim programme.

Murdoch graduated on Friday with a masters degree in sport management, and is now set to begin a career in policing – though may also return to the pool.

He announced he was retiring from swimming last December – but returned for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, winning three bronze medals.

He has refused to rule out another return to the pool and said he could consider competing at the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

He said: “A Commonwealth Games is a massive thing. It really does feel like a family – that feeling of swimming for Scotland, there’s just nothing else like it.”

The university supported Murdoch as he competed at two Olympics and three Commonwealth Games.

“I’ve not officially retired but I haven’t been training in the pool for several weeks,” he added.

“For me, if I still feel this type of fire in eight or nine months, I could consider the possibility of another Commonwealth Games.

“But training for a Games is a difficult job and I need to wait and see with everything else – and whether it balances with my life after sport.

“For me, swimming for Scotland was the biggest thing.

“It was always my main dream and I’ve gone on to compete at two Olympic Games, three Commonwealth Games, and numerous World and European Championships.

“I’m so proud of myself that I’ve managed to achieve that.”

Murdoch, from Balloch in West Dunbartonshire, shot to fame when he won gold in the 200-metre breaststroke and became the hero of Glasgow’s 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He said Stirling has been a “very big part” of his life over the last decade, and he has been “very privileged” to call it his home.

“The way that our coaching staff have set up the swim programme ensures that everyone gets what they need; everyone’s work is really tailored and unique to them – and I think that just helps get the best out of everybody each season and increases the longevity of the swimmers,” he said.

“I believe that’s why the athletes that we have here don’t just swim for one cycle – they swim for two or three Olympic cycles, and I think that’s only going to improve in the future.

“I have built up quite a lot of experience over the years – and I’ve never been one to learn the easy way.

“I think somebody who has taken a few hard knocks and learned the hard way is often better to hear from, so I’d love to be able to pass anything like that on to anyone else.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

King admits he enjoys the ‘most difficult challenges’ in royal grand design show

The King has described himself as enjoying taking on the “most difficult challenges” as he appeared in a royal Grand Designs-style TV documentary. The programme, which was more than a decade in the making, tells the story of Charles’s ambitious plan to restore the 18th-century stately home Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland.
newschain

Chris Wall calls time on training career

Chris Wall has decided to bring to an end a training career that spanned 36 years, owing to a declining number of horses at his Newmarket yard. Wall, who saddled his first winner, Romantic Prince, at Haydock in 1987, is perhaps best known for saddling globetrotter and eight-time Group winner Premio Loco, who earned over £750,000 in prize money from 2006 to 2014.
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

Joe Rodon ready for ‘brilliant challenge’ of marking Spurs colleague Harry Kane

Joe Rodon cannot wait for the “brilliant challenge” of tackling Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane in Wales’ make-or-break World Cup clash with England. Centre-back Rodon says he has faced England captain Kane “maybe a million times in training” but never marked him in a competitive game.
newschain

Brendon McCullum has no issues with Liam Livingstone’s lack of red-ball cricket

Brendon McCullum is not concerned that Liam Livingstone has not played a red-ball match in 2022 and believes he is a “feather in the cap” for England captain Ben Stokes. The 29-year-old was part of England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in Australia earlier this month and was a surprise name in the Test squad for their first tour of Pakistan since 2005.
newschain

National hero Noble Yeats set for Aintree return

Grand National winner Noble Yeats and last season’s Grade One winning-novice Ahoy Senor are two of the star names among 10 confirmations for Saturday’s Boylesports Many Clouds Chase at Aintree. Noble Yeats returns to the scene of last season’s triumph under amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, who retired after...
newschain

Fans enjoy raucous night in Doha ahead of World Cup ‘Battle of Britain’

England and Wales fans enjoyed a raucous night in Doha ahead of the crunch game that will decide their World Cup futures, with beer flowing and songs sounding throughout. The city’s Red Lion pub has become a popular haunt for supporters of both home nations, and the tens of thousands of international fans who have travelled across continents for football’s biggest tournament.
newschain

Russell outlines National aim for Corach Rambler

Lucinda Russell has confirmed Corach Rambler will be targeted at the Grand National following his placed effort in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday. The eight-year-old, who was beaten nine lengths by Le Milos into fourth, stayed on strongly under Derek Fox, suggesting last season’s winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival would appreciate further than the three and a quarter miles which he was trying for the first time.
newschain

Fallon Sherrock relishing early Christmas present of World Championship return

Fallon Sherrock is revelling in her early Christmas present after being handed a World Championship return and says she has received a positive reaction to her inclusion. Sherrock, who rose to stardom after her exploits in the 2020 tournament saw her reach the third round, earned a spot at Alexandra Palace as a result of her victory at the inaugural Women’s Matchplay in July.
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Tennis star Emma Raducanu to collect her MBE

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is to collect her MBE on Tuesday. She was awarded the honour after an incredible US Open victory in 2021, making her the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977, and the first qualifier of any nationality to do so.
newschain

Hanlon eyeing summer campaign with Wordsworth

John Hanlon is in no rush to map out a plan for new recruit Wordsworth, with the trainer anticipating a summer campaign for the ex-Aidan O’Brien inmate. In his Classic season, the Galileo colt competed at the highest level, being placed in the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris.
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Pulisic puts clubs on alert with World Cup displays

Christian Pulisic’s performances in the World Cup have reportedly put a host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, on alert for a potential transfer swoop for the Chelsea winger. However, any move seems would have to be permanent with the Blues unlikely to accept a loan offer for the United States star, 24, in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.
newschain

Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same. But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed...
newschain

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave post at end of year

Mattia Binotto has resigned as Ferrari team principal. Binotto, 53, will leave his post on December 31 following four seasons at the helm of the Italian team. Ferrari finished second in last season’s constructors’ championship, while Charles Leclerc ended the year as runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.
newschain

James Maddison admits ‘World Cup starts now’ after overcoming injury

James Maddison feels fit, sharp and like his World Cup starts now after the England midfielder overcame a knee complaint. The in-form 26-year-old was the most eye-catching name in Gareth Southgate’s squad bound for Qatar having only previously represented his country once back in November 2019. Maddison had hearts...
newschain

Minister blasts Fifa and claims Wales has ‘every chance’ of beating England

Wales’ economy minister has insisted there is still “every chance” the country’s team will qualify for the next round of the World Cup, as he blasted Fifa for their actions during the tournament. Vaughan Gething, who is in Qatar to represent the Welsh Government at the...
newschain

Gareth Southgate fears expectation levels could be setting Phil Foden up to fail

England manager Gareth Southgate is concerned growing expectation levels on Phil Foden could be setting him up to fail. The Manchester City midfielder has played just 19 minutes of football in Qatar across England’s opening two games. He came off the bench in the opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran...

Comments / 0

Community Policy