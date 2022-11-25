ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise

Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bengals Open As Betting Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals opened as three-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday to go with a total of 51 points on SI Sportsbook. Joe Burrow can continue his incredible streak against the spread by keeping the monumental AFC battle close. Burrow's career betting stats: 22-18-1 straight...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Reid: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) 'day-to-day'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will "probably be day-to-day" ahead of their Week 13 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. Reid said the team plans to take a cautious approach with their newest wide receiver, and that they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Jaguars player drags Urban Meyer while praising Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard has a clear soft spot for teammate Trevor Lawrence, but not so much for former coach Urban Meyer. Andrew Wingard is a familiar face on the Jaguars as he’s in the final stretch of his fourth season, and he’s clearly a friendly guy with his teammates as he praised quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a post-game interview. He simultaneously dragged former coach Urban Meyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

L.A. Rams represent cautionary tale for KC Chiefs

There is absolutely no way to keep everyone happy at all times, even if you’re Brett Veach. This is true for everyone in personal and professional relationships, in team settings, inside of a family unit – any grouping of people that you find yourself in, there’s always going to be one or two people minimum who disagree with you or who you just rub the wrong way, and the same vice versa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

