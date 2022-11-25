ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskers Dominate Florida State In Orlando

After a frustrating couple of days in Orlando with losses to Oklahoma and Memphis, Nebraska men’s basketball bounced back on Sunday with a strong performance in defeating Florida State 75-58 in the ESPN Events Invitational 7th place game. Senior forward Derrick Walker, who returned to the lineup for the...
Volleyball: No. 5 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Minnesota Tonight

The final weekend of the regular-season closes with another top-10 match for No. 5 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers host No. 9 Minnesota tonight. Despite being two of the favorites in the league, the two teams have not met yet this season. Nebraska is 24-4 on the season and 16-3 in...
Matt Rhule Introduced As New Husker Football Coach

Nebraska has a new head football coach. Matt Rhule was introduced as the 31st coach in Nebraska football history by UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Rhule was joined by his wife and three children. Rhule said he’s ready to get to work rebuilding the football...
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach

Nebraska football has its next head football coach. Nebraska Athletics made the announcement Saturday morning, calling Rhule “a proven program builder in college football”. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach of Nebraska football Monday. “It is a privilege to welcome...
Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday

Tuesday, Nov. 29 is no ordinary day. This week, it’s Giving Tuesday, a chance for Nebraskans and Americans across the nation to give money to a cause and charity they believe in. “Giving Tuesday is really about identifying with the causes that you care about and joining with not...
Lincoln Cannabis Shop Targeted During Weekend Burglary

Lincoln Police are investigating after someone broke into The Cannabis Factory on South Antelope Valley Parkway around 11:00 Saturday night. Captain Todd Kocian says officers responded to the business after an alarm went off. When officers arrived they found the south glass door was shattered along with a display case...
Theft Of Credit Card From Vehicle Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested around 11:20 Sunday night following an investigation into a larceny from a vehicle October 23rd near 76th and Old Cheney. “The victim found that approximately $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a credit card that was stolen from his vehicle as a result of that larceny,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
Have Yourself a Very DIY Christmas

Lincoln moving company Two Men and a Truck are helping the public to make Christmas a DIY affair. Using materials and advice from the organization, residents can decorate their homes and trees without breaking the bank. “We can provide some suggestions on things that they can make,” company representative Maryann...
