How you can help “Joplin Bright Futures” help others
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s still plenty of time to take advantage of “Cyber Monday” deals. And officials with “Joplin Bright Futures” are hoping residents will help them out. The non-profit currently has wish lists for kids of all ages on “Amazon”, “Walmart” and “Target.”...
Joplin woman has collected over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local woman has likely set the Christmas tree decorating bar high for you. Meet Marsha Lattimer and her Christmas tree covered in over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments. She’s been collecting these dazzling and interactive ornaments since 1995. Each one resembles a special memory...
How to have leaves collected in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
“Sparkle in the Park” draws over 1,000 attendees
It’s the 2nd year for “Sparkle in the Park.”. Over a thousand people gathered Monday night to watch more than 4,000 Christmas lights illuminate the trees in “Central Park.”. “Everybody getting together and having a good time and stuff like that, and I want to also commend...
Small Missouri Town Continues 90-Year Christmas Tradition
Just like St. Patrick, Missouri in the Tri-State area have a special stamp for St. Patrick's days, another small Missouri town goes all out with a special stamp for Christmas. Located in McDonald County you will find a small town called Noel, Missouri and they have a tradition each holiday that you might want to know about. the If you're looking for a special stamp to go on all of your Christmas cards this holiday season, you might want to go to Noel, Missouri. I saw this on Fox2Now, a story about a small town continuing a 90-year tradition of putting a special stamp on outgoing mail for the holiday season.
Joplin announces up Breakfast with Santa event
Joplin Parks and Recreation is hosting its Breakfast with Santa event
7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids. Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”. Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.
Inmates build and install Blessing Box for Galena Church
GALENA, Kan. — This week trusted inmates serving time in the county jail assisted the install of a Blessing Box at First Baptist Church, 7th and Euclid. The Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office special program, Inmate Work Detail, allows trusted inmates to work outside the jail under supervision. Inmates previously had built a Blessing Box and painted it. This week...
Freeman discusses health care options for lower-income families
Freeman Health System is helping locals get the right health insurance for themselves and their families thanks to a new law.
Opioid Settlement funds in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — City leaders in Webb City are taking a closer look at how to spend settlement funds from an opioid lawsuit. The city will get $48,000 during the next 18 years, money required to be spent on addiction services. Council members will discuss whether they want...
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
Small Business Saturday in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an important day that’s meant for supporting small, locally-owned businesses. It’s important enough that city officials gave it an official proclamation earlier this week. Despite the rainy weather, today, many people were out shopping at stores on...
News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities
COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
“Tri-State Model Railroaders” holds biannual event
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local train enthusiasts were right on track with their hobby, today in Joplin. The “Tri-State Model Railroaders” group held the second “Train Show and Swap Meet” of the year, at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”. Two shows are held...
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman
COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
Portion of Navy sub to be built in Joplin
KSNF/KODE — Undersea warfare experts at Boeing will continue supporting extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), which will be expected to undertake long-endurance missions to deploy sensors or other UUVs. Officials of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington announced an $11.6 million order to the Boeing Defense, Space...
“Three Plus Three” partnership between PSU and Washburn
Big announcement, today out of Pittsburg State, as it’s partnering with another university to, in part, make law school a little more affordable. The “Three Plus Three” program is a partnership between the university and Washburn. To graduate from law school, students get a four-year undergrad and...
Man wanted for domestic battery in Parsons, police chase
Parsons Police are looking for a man wanted after a domestic battery incident and police chase. If you see Joshua Cole Sharp, do not approach, or try to detain him, but call the Parsons Police Dispatch at 620-421-7060.
