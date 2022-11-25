Just like St. Patrick, Missouri in the Tri-State area have a special stamp for St. Patrick's days, another small Missouri town goes all out with a special stamp for Christmas. Located in McDonald County you will find a small town called Noel, Missouri and they have a tradition each holiday that you might want to know about. the If you're looking for a special stamp to go on all of your Christmas cards this holiday season, you might want to go to Noel, Missouri. I saw this on Fox2Now, a story about a small town continuing a 90-year tradition of putting a special stamp on outgoing mail for the holiday season.

NOEL, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO