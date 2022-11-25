Read full article on original website
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Joplin woman has collected over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local woman has likely set the Christmas tree decorating bar high for you. Meet Marsha Lattimer and her Christmas tree covered in over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments. She’s been collecting these dazzling and interactive ornaments since 1995. Each one resembles a special memory...
Small Missouri Town Continues 90-Year Christmas Tradition
Just like St. Patrick, Missouri in the Tri-State area have a special stamp for St. Patrick's days, another small Missouri town goes all out with a special stamp for Christmas. Located in McDonald County you will find a small town called Noel, Missouri and they have a tradition each holiday that you might want to know about. the If you're looking for a special stamp to go on all of your Christmas cards this holiday season, you might want to go to Noel, Missouri. I saw this on Fox2Now, a story about a small town continuing a 90-year tradition of putting a special stamp on outgoing mail for the holiday season.
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
Holiday Art Market in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — An inaugural event kept shoppers busy in Pittsburg this morning. The “Pittsburg Artwalk” hosted their first-ever holiday art walk event. It was held at two locations, the “Frisco Event Center”, and the “Eclectic Soul Studio”. Over 20 local vendors were...
GMFS Christmas on Grand Lake
We happily welcome Brent Malone, the Grove and Grand Lake Tourism Director! He gives us details about Har-Ber Village, and of how the city of Grove is beginning to grow and flourish. We invite you to check out all the sites and activities around!
7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids. Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”. Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.
How to have leaves collected in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
“Tri-State Model Railroaders” holds biannual event
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local train enthusiasts were right on track with their hobby, today in Joplin. The “Tri-State Model Railroaders” group held the second “Train Show and Swap Meet” of the year, at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”. Two shows are held...
How you can help “Joplin Bright Futures” help others
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s still plenty of time to take advantage of “Cyber Monday” deals. And officials with “Joplin Bright Futures” are hoping residents will help them out. The non-profit currently has wish lists for kids of all ages on “Amazon”, “Walmart” and “Target.”...
How “Black Saturday” is helping local businesses
JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve definitely heard of “Black Friday”, but there’s also a “Black Saturday”. It’s another way to encourage shopping at local small businesses. Today, the “Front Page” store in Joplin held their own Black Saturday event. On top...
BREAKING: Sheriff confirms shooting in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A shooting is under investigation in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves has confirmed a shooting has occurred. Baxter Springs Police Department is handling the investigation. Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office has been called to assist the scene. We have a crew on...
“Three Plus Three” partnership between PSU and Washburn
Big announcement, today out of Pittsburg State, as it’s partnering with another university to, in part, make law school a little more affordable. The “Three Plus Three” program is a partnership between the university and Washburn. To graduate from law school, students get a four-year undergrad and...
Opioid Settlement funds in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — City leaders in Webb City are taking a closer look at how to spend settlement funds from an opioid lawsuit. The city will get $48,000 during the next 18 years, money required to be spent on addiction services. Council members will discuss whether they want...
Portion of Navy sub to be built in Joplin
KSNF/KODE — Undersea warfare experts at Boeing will continue supporting extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), which will be expected to undertake long-endurance missions to deploy sensors or other UUVs. Officials of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington announced an $11.6 million order to the Boeing Defense, Space...
Small Business Saturday in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an important day that’s meant for supporting small, locally-owned businesses. It’s important enough that city officials gave it an official proclamation earlier this week. Despite the rainy weather, today, many people were out shopping at stores on...
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
Two huge State Semifinal football games in Joplin area
CLICK EACH FOR RELATED ARTICLES FINAL | 35 — 13 | Francis Howell over Carthage FINAL | 14 — 56 | Seneca loses to Lamar JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two huge high school football games on Saturday afternoon. The winner of each will play in the State Championship of their respective class. Lamar Tigers host the Seneca Indians. Lamar lost...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
BREAKING UPDATE: Double homicide confirmed in Baxter shooting
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Multiple agencies are investigating a double homicide in Baxter Springs today (11/28). Around 2:44 p.m., Baxter Springs Police received a call about gunshots fired inside a home in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived they found three wounded victims and rendered aid...
Liberty to raise electric rates
Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
