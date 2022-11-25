ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Cyber Monday deal gets you a Lepow portable monitor for $110

Portable monitors are great for anyone who works with a multi-display setup. They’re easy to carry around and simple to set up, making them a necessity for anyone working on the move. And if you plan on buying one, Lepow is running a limited-time Cyber Monday sale on one...
knowtechie.com

How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone

Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
knowtechie.com

Cyber Monday drops this $180 countertop ice maker to $104

If you have a lot of people over or want to make sure you’ve got enough ice on hand, it’s time to take the plunge to a dedicated ice maker. If this sounds like you, we have a solid deal lined up. For a limited time, Amazon has...
knowtechie.com

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the fastest 5G phone available

If you’re looking for the fastest 5G speeds on your phone today, look no further than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. A recent study from Ookla, makers of the popular Speedtest benchmark used to measure internet speeds, shows that the iPhone 14 Pro has faster 5G speeds than any Android phone in the U.S. and the U.K.
The Associated Press

Kami Vision Reveals the World’s First AI-Powered Camera Alarm System for the Entire Home with 24/7 Professional Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, today announced KamiPro Security, a professional-grade, video alarm system for use in residences and small businesses. The smart camera-based security system utilizes vision AI and 24/7 professional monitoring services to detect potential intruders and distribute verified video in real time via an app that replaces the outdated panel system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005516/en/ Kami Pro Security uses vision AI and 24/7 professional monitoring services to detect potential intruders and distribute verified video in real time via an app. No need for expensive contracts, sensors or outdated panel installation. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
knowtechie.com

Three easy ways to convert Spotify to MP3

Spotify is a brilliant streaming music platform that explores 82 million songs. This outstanding music streaming platform enables free Spotify users to play songs without premium. However, free users can’t download Spotify music. On the other hand, users with premium packages can download songs from Spotify but can’t play...
knowtechie.com

A Tesla Model 3 redesign is in the works

Tesla is looking to improve manufacturing costs, starting with a reported redesign for the Model 3. Recently, Reuters spoke with sources familiar with Tesla’s effort to redesign the Model 3. The upgrade aims to decrease the cost of manufacturing and boost the appeal to customers after five years of the same Model 3.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy