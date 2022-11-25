Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th
SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
2 Monster Growth Stocks Set to Beat the Market (Again) in 2023
These two stocks have worked so far in 2022, and they could do just as well in 2023.
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Stocks Stealing The Spotlight In November
NINE - Free Report) , Tecnoglass, Inc. (. ROST - Free Report) – precisely fit the criteria. Below is a chart illustrating the month-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, all three stocks have gone on a...
Zacks.com
What Makes Spartan Stores (SPTN) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Buy 5 Top-Ranked Stocks That Have Emerged as DuPont Winners
Return on equity is one of the most sought-after metrics for an investment. The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings a company generates from its equity. To shortlist these gems, one can look at the DuPont...
Zacks.com
3 Medical Instruments Stocks With Potential to Outperform
In recent years, the medical instrument industry, part of the wider Medical sector, has seen a transformation in the nature of its business, leading to higher research and development activities for developing cutting-edge technologies. The industry’s landscape changed further with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis that put robotic and remote services in the limelight. Although the majority of economies have opened up following strict lockdowns in the past couple of years, the demand for robotic and remote services is likely to remain.
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for i3 Verticals (IIIV): Will It Gain?
IIIV - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Zacks.com
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
DRI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $146.82, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the owner of...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Lennar Corporation (LEN): Here is What You Need to Know
LEN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this homebuilder have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
HOLX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +12%, compared...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
CAT - Free Report) impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) This Year?
ACHC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Is Celestica (CLS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BancFirst (BANF) This Year?
BANF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. BancFirst is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock
GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Comments / 0