ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Small Business Saturday is coming: Deals include Virginia Beach scavenger hunt with winner-takes-all prize

By Tara Bozick, Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Hampton Roads retailers are joining efforts to grab attention away from the big-box chain stores during the holiday shopping season on Small Business Saturday.

More than 75 small businesses are offering specials, discounts and other promotions in the ViBe Creative District with a marketplace planned 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in ViBe Park in Virginia Beach, said Kate Pittman, executive director of the ViBe nonprofit. A pop-up market with military-owned businesses runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1701 Coworking at 1701 Baltic Ave.

In its seventh year, the event has grown into a local favorite, Pittman said, and includes a neighborhood scavenger hunt with a grand prize package worth more than $1,000 collected from participating businesses, she said. Shoppers grab a form at ViBe Park or download it from vibecreativedistrict.org , then visit 12 or more participating businesses and find answers to the form’s questions to enter a drawing. A winner, who takes all, is announced by Dec. 2.

“Oh my God, it’s wonderful. It’s our busiest day of the year,” said Carla Jernigan, owner of Gypsy Soul Boutique at 1707 Mediterranean Ave.

The ViBe’s Small Business Saturday event draws plenty of people, she said. Jernigan said she feels positive about how the shopping season will go as the local community strongly supports small businesses. The store sells unique apparel, accessories, gifts, jewelry and home décor, and Jernigan said she sources her items from local artisans and small businesses.

The neighborhood also welcomes businesses from outside Virginia Beach, Pittman said. Brick-and-mortar store owners are willing to help the smaller businesses reach a wider audience.

“That’s always a really cool thing to see, where businesses can actually pop up in a tent and establish a customer base and then grow,” Pittman said.

Lisa DeNoia, co-owner of Fathom Coffee and 1701, said her shop had great sales this year.

“I think we will have a great day on Saturday,” DeNoia said.

About 42% of 1,548 U.S. shoppers surveyed by LendingTree said they plan to shop on Small Business Saturday, a drop from 49% last year. They plan to spend an average of $271, down from $305 last year. LendingTree analyst Matt Schulz attributed the tighter spending to inflation reaching a 40-year high.

Of more than 50 Hampton Roads businesses surveyed by the Retail Alliance, 52% expect a slight growth in sales this holiday season and 20% expect the same as last year. Most of the surveyed small businesses said inflation has become their biggest concern, with a fear of an economic recession also on their minds, the nonprofit alliance reported.

Beyond spending money locally, DeNoia and Pittman said the public can support small businesses by bringing friends and family to Saturday events and spreading the word about locally owned retailers.

Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010 and co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011, is a holiday shopping day focused on independent retailers and small businesses. Participating businesses are listed at shopsmall.com .

The Downtown Norfolk Council is promoting the area’s independent retailers and restaurants . Selden Market at 208 E. Main St., is a “ shop small” headquarters 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more than 50 small businesses, including pop-up vendors. The festively decorated market is hosting Santa noon-2 p.m., a gift wrap station 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., live entertainment and early shopper giveaways.

Other Saturday events featuring small businesses include:

  • Small Business Saturday at Kitsch , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1513 Colley Ave., Norfolk. The handmade and vintage boutique is hosting hot cocoa and discounts. Blair Family Woodcraft is raising funds through ornament sales for PFLAG Hampton Roads. Kimberly Ann Jones Art will be creating custom hand-lettered ornaments. Santa will be collecting donations for the food bank. Ashlimarierose Studio is creating silhouette portraits for people and pets from noon to 4 p.m.
  • Small Business Saturday at COVA , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk. COVA Brewing is hosting a market with local vendors and food trucks.
  • Small Business Saturday Vintage Market , 2-7 p.m., Reaver NFK, 3800 Colley Ave., Norfolk. The brewery and Hanks Vintage are hosting a market for Small Business Saturday with various vintage vendors, along with discounts.
  • Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmer’s Market , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, 400 High St., Portsmouth. More than 50 vendors, free tarot card readings, free henna tattoos, live music.
  • {Re}Stored Pop-Up Shop Event , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bank and Main streets, downtown Suffolk. The city’s Economic Development Department is hosting a Small Business Saturday event with 30 merchants, discounts, holiday specials, coffee, hot chocolate, balloon artists, live entertainment, face painting and Santa. Courthouse Fountain Park will host a comfortable seating area with several large-screen TVs showing sporting events.
  • Williamsburg Farmers Market , 8 a.m.-noon, 345 Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg. More than 40 vendors, live music and demonstrations.
  • Carrollton Christmas Market , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Point Bank, 13480 Carrollton Blvd., Carrollton. More than 40 vendors, music, Christmas tree sale, food and Santa. Free. For more details, call 757-357-5182.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

What's next? Businesses close to the Chesapeake Walmart reflect on impact to local community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s the story they can’t avoid, even at work. “People still talk about it a little bit. When they come on in," Aida Stephenson says. The still-taped off parking lot next to North Battlefield Boulevard reminds Chesapeake businesses how physically close they are to last week’s tragedy where a Walmart team leader opened fire and killed six coworkers days before Thanksgiving. The City of Chesapeake has since identified those six victims, the youngest among them a 16-year-old boy.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Two Cannabis Shops Now Open In Greater Williamsburg

YORK-A soft opening was held on Wednesday, November 23 for a new cannabis shop in Greater Williamsburg. Cannabist, a medical marijuana dispensary, is now open along Bypass Road. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake …. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Chesapeake holds vigil for mass shooting victims. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and others attended the ceremony Monday night. Read more:...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula

Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy