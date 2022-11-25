Knifed Up: Draya Michele Opens Up About Reverse Tummy Tuck To ‘Remove Loose Skin’ From Her Mint Swim Stomach

Bangin’ baaaawdied Draya Michele is opening up about undergoing a surgical procedure to upgrade her already sinewy stomach.

As previously reported the Mint Swim CEO has stood firm against rumors of plastic surgery since folks began to speculate she went under the knife in 2019.

This week however she shared on her Instagram story that she underwent a reverse tummy tuck procedure performed by Dr. Edward Chamata. The surgeon also teased Draya’s plastic surgery makeover reveal in an IG post.

“Can you guess which surgery @DrayaMichele is having with me tomorrow?”

You may be wondering why on earth why this baddie with a baaawdy would feel the need to undergo such a surgery. In a series of posts on her InstaStory, she admitted that loose skin made her insecure in certain outfits. Moreover, she felt like the skin hid her abs.

“My loose skin mainly showed when I wore things that were tight around my waist, like workout clothes,” wrote Draya on her story. “I was tired of stretching out my torso in pics. And I was more tired of my abs not showing because of the loose skin.” “Some of you will see the video and think I didn’t need it,” added Draya. “But I was really insecure about the loose skin and the way it made my bellybutton sag was sad.”

Popular surgeon blog @Surgeonmade_Curves recapped Draya’s procedure on their page. Swipe through to see.

Regardless of her recent makeover, Draya has always been a dime.

Take a look at a few of her most mouth-watering moments below.

What do YOU think about Draya Michele knifing up her Mint Swim stomach?