Balloons float through NYC for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade descended on Sixth Avenue on Thursday.

Like every other year, it lived up to the hype. It was a time to enjoy, a time to make new friends, and a time to give thanks.

Security was tight with extra NYPD officers at the ready. They weren’t just protecting the parade,  the NYPD marching band also took part in the festivities.

The parade featured 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, a host of celebrity guests and the one and only Santa Claus.

    Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    The Tom Turkey float leads the way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    Spectators watch from the start point of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Cheerleaders make their way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    The Ada Twist, Scientist balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    Performers on the Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree float wave to spectators during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    A parade performer in a Christmas Tree costume walks down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    The University of Missouri marching band makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Handlers pull the Smokey Bear balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    Handlers steer the Ronald McDonald balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    Spectators watch floats and balloons pass by on Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
    The Red Titan balloon makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    The Goku balloon make its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    The Boss Baby balloon make its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon make its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    The PAW Patrol balloon makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Cheerleaders make their way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Performers make their way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Host of Blue’s Clues Joshua Dela Cruz waves from the Blue’s Clues & You! float as it makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

With a mostly clear sky a light breeze, it was ideal weather conditions for these giant balloons. There were old favorites and new balloons too, inclding Striker the U.S. Soccer Star, executing an iconic bicycle kick in celebration of the FIFA World Cup, and Bluey, the Australian cattle pup making her parade debut. But it was a Snoopy that got really got kids excited.

This annual tradition dates back almost a century, attracting 3 million spectators, according to organizers.

It’s a perfect time to share in that magnificent feeling and enjoy the holidays.

