Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022

By BestReviews, Cody Stewart
 3 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K , Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet and the JBL Tune Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones .

The deals continue throughout the weekend and so will our coverage. Check back here often to see if what you need is being added to the sales. Last updated: November 26, 6 p.m. PT

Trending deals

Xbox Series S : 17% off

If there’s a gamer on your list who’s wishing for the Xbox Series S, now is the time to buy it and save. This popular digital console brings out the action in today’s popular games. But for those who love the classics, it’s compatible with four generations of Xbox favorites. The console comes with a controller, power and HDMI cables and AA batteries so the fun can begin right out of the box.

Sold by Target

Sony Extra Bass Noise-canceling Headphones : 51% off

These feature a special bass duct that enhances low-end frequencies. The battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge. The touch controls on the headphones’ outer casing make it easy to adjust the volume, skip songs and turn on the noise cancellation feature.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker : 20% off

This waterproof speaker doubles as a power bank, letting you charge your phone while listening to music. It lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. The sound quality is impressive, whether listening to music or taking a phone call.

Sold by Amazon

Blink Outdoor And Indoor Six-Camera Kit : 27% off

This handy kit comes with three outdoor cameras and three indoor cameras. You can control them with voice commands using Amazon Alexa. They only take a few minutes to set up.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet : 47% off

When you buy this tablet, you’ll get a free year of Amazon Kids+. You can easily set up parental controls to restrict specific sites. It includes a slim case to keep it safe.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Best home entertainment deals

2021 Apple TV 4K : ADD TO WISHLIST

This streaming device supports Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive viewing experience. The user interface is intuitive. The streaming device and remote are made from aluminum for added durability.

Sold by Amazon

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV : 31% off

This smart TV has all your favorite streaming apps. The screen’s excellent color contrast makes scenes stand out. The sound is more crisp and clear than previous Sony models.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Fire TV Stick : 50% off

This affordable streaming device supports 4K video and Dolby Atmos audio. The remote has numerous streaming service shortcuts and Alexa voice command capabilities.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

LG 42-inch OLED 4K Smart TV : 10% off

The built-in Nvidia GeForce Now app lets you access hundreds of games via the cloud. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Voice Assistant, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Samsung Bass-Boosted Soundbar And Subwoofer : 48% off

It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual 3D Surround Sound. You can connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The bass-boost feature is easy to use, and you can turn the bass down with the night mode feature.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy and Samsung

Other top home entertainment deals

Best deals on computers and accessories

Dell XPS 15 Laptop : ADD TO WISHLIST

This laptop is lightweight and durable. It features up to 2 terabytes of storage. You can log on using the fingerprint reader or facial recognition.

Sold by Dell

Nest Wi-Fi Router Three-pack : 49% off

This system can extend and improve your Wi-Fi connection throughout your home. Each one features a built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.

Sold by Amazon

ASUS VivoBook 15 : 21% off

It has an impressive 12 gigabytes of random access memory, making it easy to run numerous programs simultaneously. The built-in fingerprint reader lets you sign in quickly without remembering passwords.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Amazon Basics Dual Mount Arm : 14% off

This stand is easy to set up and lets you adjust multiple monitors’ viewing angles. It’s ideal for monitors 32 inches and smaller.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Bar Plus Flash Drive : 56% off

It can transfer files quickly and has 256GB of storage. The durable aluminum casing is waterproof and magnet-proof.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Other top computer deals

Best deals on gaming, tablets and phones

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet : 40% off

Its speeds are impressive, thanks to its 3GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. You can approve which contacts your kids can call via phone and video.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy and Dell

Google Pixel 6a : 33% off

This phone’s magic eraser feature lets you remove unwanted objects and people from your photos. You can translate messages into over 50 languages.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Asus ROG Strix G10 Gaming Desktop : 19% off

It has a transparent side panel, letting you see the internal components. It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Sold by Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset : 42% off

This headset lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. It’s comfortable and durable. You can mute the microphone by flipping it up.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headset : 50% off

These are compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4 and PC. The ear cushions are made with soft memory foam for enhanced comfort.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Other top deals on gaming, tablets and phones

Best deals on headphones and speakers

J BL Tune Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones : 50% off

These last around 40 hours on a single charge and have multiple microphones for phone calls. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, making them an ideal choice for listening to music while you work out.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds : 62% off

These earbuds feature digital active noise cancellation and last around 32 hours on a single charge. You can create a personal sound profile on the Skullcandy app.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds : 40% off

These earbuds have top-notch active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that lets you hear the world around you. You’ll get a six-month subscription to Apple Music at no cost.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Best Buy

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker : 50% off

This compact speaker is perfect for taking on the go. The durable design is waterproof and dustproof.

Sold by Best Buy , Kohl’s and Amazon

Anker Soundcore Noise-canceling Headphones : 26% off

These feature impressive bass and around 40 hours of battery on a single charge. The memory foam ear cushions make for a comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on headphones and speakers

Best deals on smart devices and other electronics

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD : 38% off

This durable solid-state drive has 1TB of storage space. It’s compatible with numerous devices, including PCs, Macs and Androids.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Echo (4th Gen) : 50% off

The multi-room-audio feature lets you pair multiple Echo devices to fill your home with music. It’s compatible with numerous smart devices, letting you create helpful daily routines.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Best Buy

TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System : 36% off

This system has a 5,800-square-foot range. The setup is straightforward, and it includes easy-to-use parental control features.

Sold by Amazon and Lenovo

Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus : 21% off

This tablet features a large display and Dolby Atmos speakers for impressive sound. The Kids Mode feature has plenty of child-friendly content.

Sold by Lenovo

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop : ADD TO WISHLIST

The 360-degree hinge lets this laptop double as a tablet. It features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.

Sold by Dell

Other top electronics deals

Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

