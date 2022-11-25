ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon workers strike across the world on Black Friday

By John Clark
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — Amazon workers in the U.S. and 30 other countries are striking and staging protests on Black Friday in a demand for better wages and working conditions.

The campaign called “Make Amazon Pay,” is taking place at a number of Amazon warehouses and fulfillment centers.

“On Black Friday, in what has already been named #MakeAmazonPay day, unions, civil society, and progressive elected officials will stand shoulder to shoulder in a massive global day of action to denounce Amazon’s despicable multimillion-dollar campaigns to kill worker-lead union efforts,” said Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union, a group leading the protests. “It’s time for the tech giant to cease their awful, unsafe practices immediately, respect the law and negotiate with the workers who want to make their jobs better.”

According to CBS News, employees at a warehouse in St. Peters, Missouri, plan to stop work entirely.

Strikes and protests are planned at Amazon locations in Bessemer, Alabama; Columbia, Maryland; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Garner, North Carolina; Joliet, Illinois; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, D.C.

Last week, Amazon announced plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers.

Amazon’s growth abruptly halted as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ended and inflation skyrocketed, the report continued. The company had seen massive growth during the pandemic, which shuttered many small businesses and led to more people buying online rather than at brick-and-mortar stores and thousands of dollars in stimulus from the federal government.

Amazon stock is at its lowest price since 2020.

