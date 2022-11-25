Read full article on original website
kpic
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
kpic
18th-ranked Oregon women improve to 5-1 with win over Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball beat Michigan State 86-78. The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Spartans refused to fade away. With a steal and score, Michigan State’s...
kpic
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
kpic
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
kpic
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
kpic
Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
kpic
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night
EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
kpic
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State head coach
EUGENE, Ore. — What had been rumored for weeks finally became official on Sunday. Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been named the next head coach at Arizona State. The 32-year-old heads for Tempe after one season in Eugene, greatly improving Oregon's offense. This season, the Ducks offense...
kpic
Oregon State men's basketball drops second straight game at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — After an intense battle against Duke on Thursday, Oregon State men’s basketball didn’t come out with the same energy on Friday against the Florida Gators, losing 81-68 at Moda Center in Portland. Once again, freshman Jordan Pope led OSU in scoring with 12 points...
kpic
Oakland wins 2A state football title
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
kpic
Outages leave Oregon State campus without power; game expected to start on time
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is closed due to power outages Saturday morning, the university reported. According to Oregon State University, most of its Corvallis campus is without power. "Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium," the university stated. "Stay tuned for social media updates on football...
kpic
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
kpic
Christmas season kicks off in Douglas County with annual lighting of tree
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As the holiday season continues to kick off around Oregon this weekend, Roseburg's beloved Christmas tree was lit up Sunday evening in downtown. Hundreds in Douglas County stopped by the county courthouse for the 39th annual Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting. Ran in partnership by the...
kpic
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
kpic
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
kpic
Man suffers severe injuries after falling from wing of airplane, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a fall Sunday shortly after 5:00 p.m., in rural Washington County off Southwest Holly Hill Road. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say a man was reportedly taking a tour of the Boeing 727 aircraft that is used as a residence when he fell about 30 feet and sustained severe injuries.
kpic
City of Roseburg maintains high credit rating, City reports
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has maintained its high credit rating with a leading bond credit rating business, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Moody’s Investor Service, a leading provider of credit ratings for public finance issuers, issued its annual comment on the City of Roseburg and confirmed its credit rating for the City as an Aa3 with no outlook.
kpic
Urgent care clinics see spike in virus testing demand
PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrew Miller is the chief medical officer for AFC Urgent Care Portland. He said flu numbers were higher in the last month than any November in the last five years. KATU asked Miller what caused the biggest demand for his team over the last few weeks.
