Chicago, IL

CPD: 2 teens shot while driving on West Side

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDN7t_0jNNyneD00

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot Thanksgiving night while driving on the West Side.

At around 9:15 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots fired.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the back and leg and was transported to Stroger in fair condition. The girl suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and back. She was transported to Stroger in fair condition

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

