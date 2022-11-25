Freshman Jalon Walker continues to carve out key role for Georgia football: ‘He packs a punch’

ATHENS — Freshmen finding their way onto the field is nothing new for Georgia. Malaki Starks has been starting for the Bulldogs since the second game of the season, while Brock Bowers led the team in receiving last year.

But few freshmen do it in the manner in which linebacker Jalon Walker has in recent weeks. He spent most of the summer repping at Georgia’s inside linebacker position, playing behind the likes of Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

After the season-ending injury suffered by outside linebacker Nolan Smith, Walker has seen an uptick in snaps as an edge rusher or outside linebacker for the Bulldogs. He found himself on the field for Georgia’s opening drive of the game, playing in Georgia’s third-down pressure package.

“His versatility really helps him play between both positions,” Mondon said. “He’s fast and can move around like an off-ball linebacker but he’s a big guy too. He’s strong, so he can get on the edge and set a good edge.”

