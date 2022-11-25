Read full article on original website
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Mizzou Star Freshman Luther Burden Announces Return for 2023
Amid NCAA Transfer Portal Rumors, stud freshman Luther Burden announced his return to the Missouri Tigers on Monday
abc17news.com
Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
939theeagle.com
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Kevin Shepherd, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four cases, according to Casenet. His sentencing hearing will be 9 a.m. Monday, The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Mid – Mo State Representative Walsh will join Right To Life
Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh will have plenty to do after she leaves the Missouri House at the end of this month …. Walsh will be working in an educational capacity with the anti – abortion group. Lawmakers are banned from lobbying the Capitol for two years after they leave office. Walsh dropped out of the race to replace Vicky Hartzler in Congress.
Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Suspect in shooting near Ashland identified as Fulton man
Authorities identify the man wanted for a shooting with injuries near Ashland. Dustin Higgins, 33, of Fulton, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. A no-bond warrant has been issued for his arrest. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of S....
Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting
This story has been updated. BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at a Columbia residence earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured in a Monday crash in Callaway County in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near County Road 395. The crash occurred after 57-year-old Marc Ferrin, of Hartsburg, crossed his 2008 Chevrolet Impala into the path of 18-year-old Marcus Davis' 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 63, according to The post Two injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Highway Patrol Releases Details Following Double Drowning in Lake Ozark on Saturday
The highway patrol has released details into the double drowning near the .5 mile mark, along Thornsberry Road, in Lake Ozark. The report does not identify a kayak being involved but does confirm that the two men, 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, were from the Country of India. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when one of the men started to struggle while in the water, went under and did not resurface. The second victim jumped in trying to help before he, also, did not resurface. One body was recovered a couple hours after the incident on Saturday while the second body was recovered Sunday morning…neither of the men had been wearing a life jacket. Responding to the scene was the highway patrol’s dive team with assistance from the Lake Ozark police and fire departments.
Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m. The post Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
koamnewsnow.com
Charges filed for Columbia man who shot at multiple residences
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors filed charges for a Columbia, Mo. man who fired multiple shots into a multi-resident living area on November 25. Deputies say a male subject, 39, was seen fleeing after he allegedly fired multiple rounds into a living space after he threatened a resident. Police...
abc17news.com
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CANCELS ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MALTA BEND JUVENILE
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for Jamiah K. Brooks of Malta Bend, for a missing person incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Brooks was located safe by law enforcement on November 22, 2022.
