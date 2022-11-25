The highway patrol has released details into the double drowning near the .5 mile mark, along Thornsberry Road, in Lake Ozark. The report does not identify a kayak being involved but does confirm that the two men, 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, were from the Country of India. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when one of the men started to struggle while in the water, went under and did not resurface. The second victim jumped in trying to help before he, also, did not resurface. One body was recovered a couple hours after the incident on Saturday while the second body was recovered Sunday morning…neither of the men had been wearing a life jacket. Responding to the scene was the highway patrol’s dive team with assistance from the Lake Ozark police and fire departments.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO