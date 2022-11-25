Read full article on original website
Metallica coming to St. Louis in 2023
Metallica recently announced that they will be stopping in over 20 cities for their "M72 World Tour" next year The tour will make a stop at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Friday, November 3, and Sunday, November 5, 2023.
St. Peters Amazon Workers Join Mass Global Walkout to 'Make Amazon Pay'
The worrkers joined thousands of others in 30 countries demanding better pay and safer work conditions
As BOA President, Green Vows to Build a St. Louis For All
"It is time to build, together, a city that works for everyone," Megan Green says at inauguration
Roaming St. Louis: Furniture, dignity create a Home Sweet Home
In this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits a furniture bank that’s changing lives. Home Sweet Home collects donated household items and lets people in need choose what they want to make their house a home.
Amazon truck fire causes traffic jam early Monday morning
There was a traffic jam on I-55 near the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Louis on Monday morning.
KMOV
Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert at Chaifetz Arena, benefitting the children’s hospital. The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital....
Whatever You Do, Don’t Run if You’re a Milkman in St. Louis
Some do's and don'ts are common sense. Don't step on Superman's cape. Don't spit into the wind. And, don't run if you're a milkman in St. Louis. That last one is a real thing by the way. I happened upon this fun conversation on Quora about some of the dumbest...
Hartmann: Secrecy Is Alive and Well at Greater St. Louis Inc
New tax documents show the same old rejection of transparency
KSDK
'Pinball' Eric has kept the City Museum pinball machines running for 25 years
Pinball Eric has been playing with pinball machines since 1968. He has kept the pinball machines running at the St. Louis City Museum for 25 years.
Plan to demolish part of Wells Fargo campus for new hotels moves ahead
ST. LOUIS — A $120 million plan to redevelop part of a corporate office campus into a pair of hotels is moving ahead. The proposal from St. Louis-based developers Midas Enterprises and Green Street Real Estate Ventures to revamp the corner of Market Street and Jefferson Avenue, at 2601 Market St., into two hotels is scheduled for consideration by the St. Louis Preservation Board, which meets next week. The board has to approve projects that are built in historic districts.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
BET
St. Louis Mayor Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Mocks Ferguson’s 2014 ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’ Protests
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced on Thanksgiving Day that she’s leaving Twitter over a tweet from the platform’s new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, that mocked the 2014 “Hands up don’t shoot” protests in Ferguson, Mo. “This is the final straw for me....
fourstateshomepage.com
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
‘Final straw’: Tishaura Jones, Cori Bush respond to now-deleted Elon Musk tweet
Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently deleted a tweet he originally published last week referencing the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri. In recent days, the tweet was met with criticism from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
gladstonedispatch.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
KMOV
3 people injured after Amazon SEMI rolls over in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities had to rescue three people after an Amazon SEMI truck rolled over on the Poplar Street Bridge in downtown St. Louis overnight. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and there was fuel leaking from the truck when they arrived. They were able to locate the source of the leak, cap it and wash away any leaked fuel.
2 St. Louis delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents
ST. LOUIS — Two delivery drivers were robbed in separate events this past week in St. Louis. The first incident occurred at 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Boyle Avenue and West Pine Boulevard in the Central West End neighborhood. A man was delivering food for Uber...
St. Louis man gets 14 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A St. Louis man will spend the next 14 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl, including a dose that killed a man in November 2018.
