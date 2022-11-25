Read full article on original website
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
texashsfootball.com
High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth
New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
footballscoop.com
A look at the Texas State search
Once upon a time, when yours truly was a college student, I met a peer that attended Texas State. I asked this gentleman if he enjoyed attending the school, and he said he did. When followed up to explain what it was he enjoyed about the school, this young man, name forgotten to history, replied, "Because it's so close to Austin and San Antonio."
cohaitungchi.com
Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer
Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Former WVU Offensive Coordinator OUT at Texas State
Former WVU Offensive Coordinator Jake Spavital, who coached under Dana Holgorsen in 2012 and 2017-2018, has been relieved of his duties at Texas State. This according to a report from FootballScoop. Spavital, who had been with the Bobcats since 2019, finished his stint in San Marcos, Texas with a 13-35...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
Longhorns move to No. 21 in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll
After their 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday, the Longhorns are now No. 21 in both polls. In the AP Top 25, Texas earned 316 points and fell between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida. In the coaches poll, Texas earned 292 points and landed between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina.
KSAT 12
Dubose, Brennan race past Lake Travis, will face Westlake next; Smithson Valley tops Fulshear; Boerne crushes Port Lavaca Calhoun
It didn’t take long to get the tryptophan out of our collective system this past Friday!. After a wild weekend of frenetic third-round action, seven high school football teams from the greater San Antonio area are still alive in the UIL playoffs. Brennan is now the last Class 6A squad from the Alamo City left standing after an historic win over Lake Travis, while Smithson Valley and Boerne join a dwindling list of teams now three wins away from a state title. That’s right. Three weeks from now, we will crown UIL State Champions at AT&T Stadium. The best of the best are rising to the top.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bijan Robinson: ‘I’m Officially a Kansas Fan’
After Texas beat Baylor 38-27 on Saturday in their season finale, the Longhorns did what they had to do to keep themselves in the Big 12 Championship race. But now they need some help. For Texas to make the Big 12 Championship Game, they’ll need Kansas to upset Kansas State...
No. 1 Texas volleyball caps regular season with sweep of West Virginia, will find out 1st round opponent Sunday
The No. 1 Longhorns beat the Mountaineers 25-18, 25-16 and 25-11, and now have to wait and see who their opening-round opponent in the NCAA tournament will be. The tournament selection show is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism
Extremism experts and historians sound alarms as politicians, media personalities and celebrities amplify antisemitic conspiracies that have historically led to the killing of Jews.
atomic-ranch.com
An Architect’s Austin Home is Stunning and Creative Inside and Out
A talented Austin architect’s home meets challenges such as a protected cedar elm sitting in the backyard with creativity and modern charm. An architect’s own Austin home works around the limitations of the home’s lot to create stunning results, inside and out. After creating countless homes for clients, the time came for Jed Duhon, architect and principal of Studio Steinbomer, to design one for himself and his family. The Austin, Texas, resident had several goals in mind while searching for the right property.
New vintage and modern thrift shop Love Buzz selling in downtown San Marcos
Love Buzz opened at 314 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, in August. (Courtesy Downtown SMTX) A new vintage and modern thrift shop called Love Buzz opened in late August at 314 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, in the former Monkie's Vintage and Thrift space. The shop also operates as a...
Watch: Doug Sahm's legendary Texas jam with Grateful Dead
They played the Stones, Dylan, Hank, and more.
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House
The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
fox7austin.com
'Goatsgiving': Large Elon Musk GOAT statue delivered to Tesla's Austin headquarters
AUSTIN, Texas - A new statue of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is turning heads. The metal sculpture features the billionaire's head placed on the body of a goat sitting on the back of a rocket. The sculpture reportedly cost about $600,000 to build, says the Wall Street Journal.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
