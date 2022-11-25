Bill Belichick’s Cold Adam Thielen Brush-Off Going Viral

This isn’t the first contentious-looking moment the two have shared.

After a tough 33–26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had no time for opposing wide receiver Adam Thielen , the player who scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for Minnesota midway through the fourth quarter.

As the two teams walked to midfield to shake hands, Thielen attempted to shake the legendary coach’s hand and give him a pat on the back. While the game in Minnesota was indoors, the shoulder he got in return looked awfully cold.

It’s no surprise to see Belichick brusque after a tough loss that puts the Patriots into serious uncertainty in the playoff race.

The fact that Thielen was on the other side reminded fans of an even more fiery moment the two shared back in 2018 .

During that game, a Patrick Chung injury on the Patriots side gave Belichick more time to decide whether to challenge a key play. Thielen, suspecting foul play, yelled “That’s bulls---.”

Belichick didn’t hold back, yelling back at Thielen from the sideline, “Shut the f--- up.”

“He can think what he wants to think about me and it doesn’t really change how I’m going to go play the game. He can hate me all he wants and I’m still going to be the same person I am,” said Thielen after the 2018 game.

The Patriots would win that game 24–10, and go on to win Super Bowl LIII over the Rams. This year’s team fell to last place in the AFC East at 6–5 with Thursday’s loss, one spot out of the final wild card.

The Vikings, meanwhile, improve to 9–2 and are one game in the loss column behind the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

