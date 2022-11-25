ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bill Belichick’s Cold Adam Thielen Brush-Off Going Viral

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Df7df_0jNNxsmP00

This isn’t the first contentious-looking moment the two have shared.

After a tough 33–26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had no time for opposing wide receiver Adam Thielen , the player who scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for Minnesota midway through the fourth quarter.

As the two teams walked to midfield to shake hands, Thielen attempted to shake the legendary coach’s hand and give him a pat on the back. While the game in Minnesota was indoors, the shoulder he got in return looked awfully cold.

It’s no surprise to see Belichick brusque after a tough loss that puts the Patriots into serious uncertainty in the playoff race.

The fact that Thielen was on the other side reminded fans of an even more fiery moment the two shared back in 2018 .

During that game, a Patrick Chung injury on the Patriots side gave Belichick more time to decide whether to challenge a key play. Thielen, suspecting foul play, yelled “That’s bulls---.”

Belichick didn’t hold back, yelling back at Thielen from the sideline, “Shut the f--- up.”

“He can think what he wants to think about me and it doesn’t really change how I’m going to go play the game. He can hate me all he wants and I’m still going to be the same person I am,” said Thielen after the 2018 game.

The Patriots would win that game 24–10, and go on to win Super Bowl LIII over the Rams. This year’s team fell to last place in the AFC East at 6–5 with Thursday’s loss, one spot out of the final wild card.

The Vikings, meanwhile, improve to 9–2 and are one game in the loss column behind the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 16

Jerry C
3d ago

Big cheat Bill is like his step son Tommy boy, they are both poor pathetic people when it comes to losing a game and terrible examples to young men who watch them

Reply(1)
6
Jeffrey Felder
3d ago

ge should be honored, the person who BB should give a cold shoulder to is Matt Patricia.... and that special teams last night.

Reply
8
Vikingforlife
2d ago

That's just sad. He should be better than that, but, nah! Guess we know who is the better person, huh? #AdamRocks #BradyBuiltBB #SKOL

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job

Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Report

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly playing through a pretty concerning injury. The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted last week that he's been playing through a fractured thumb injury for several weeks now. That injury is actually much more serious than even Rodgers admitted. "Aaron Rodgers' thumb injury is actually more serious...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play

During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow." Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down. Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair...
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

111K+
Followers
43K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy