Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
How can bats harbor so many viruses without developing symptoms?
Bats are asymptomatic carriers of a multitude of viruses that are pathogenic to most other mammals. How has their immune system evolved to shield them from these pathogens?. A team of scientists—the majority affiliated with the CNRS, Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, and ENS de Lyon—has just published an article in Science Advances addressing that question.
MedicalXpress
What is RSV? Who is at risk? When should I seek emergency care for my child?
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is one of many viruses that causes infection of the ear, nose, throat and lungs. It infects people of all ages and can be found worldwide. RSV is an important cause of lung infections in children under two years of age, and is the leading reason for hospital stays in children under one year of age (infants) in developed countries. Premature infants, adults above 65 years of age and those with chronic heart and lung conditions are at higher risk for severe disease and hospitalization.
MedicalXpress
Study finds positive media coverage of cannabis studies regardless of therapeutic effect
In cannabis trials against pain, people who take placebos report feeling largely the same level of pain relief as those who consume the active cannabinoid substance. Still, these studies receive significant media coverage regardless of the clinical outcome, report researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a study published in JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress
People with depression are less likely to have children, suggests study
Women are at their greatest risk for depression during their childbearing years, and according to a recent study published in American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, depression is indeed associated with a lower likelihood of having children among men and women. Drawing on the unique Finnish register data, this study...
MedicalXpress
Dr. Fauci reflects on the perpetual challenge of infectious diseases in a new perspective piece
Once considered a potentially static field of medicine, the discipline of studying infectious diseases has proven to be dynamic as emerging and reemerging infectious diseases present continuous challenges, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., writes in a perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine. In the piece, Dr. Fauci, who since...
MedicalXpress
COVID in pregnancy can vary—get vaccinated to stay safe
When pregnant women contract COVID-19, one in 10 will have moderate, severe or even critical symptoms, a new study finds. So it's important they get their COVID vaccines, experts say. "Given that patients in all trimesters of pregnancy are susceptible to infection and severe respiratory illness from COVID-19, these findings...
MedicalXpress
Hearing loss: Headphones and concerts could put young people at risk—here's how to protect yourself
A recent study published in BMJ Global Health has estimated that over one billion people worldwide aged 12-34 years could be at risk of noise-induced hearing loss. The systematic review and meta-analysis found that 24% of young people engage in unsafe listening practices when using a personal listening device (such as headphones), while an estimated 48% do so at least once a month by attending noisy events (such as concerts or clubs).
MedicalXpress
Rogue immune cells linked to leukemia found to be a key driver of autoimmune diseases
Gene variants associated with leukemia can produce "rogue" immune cells that drive autoimmune diseases, according to a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. Scientists had previously noticed that leukemia patients were also likely to develop an autoimmune disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis or aplastic anemia. Research into this link revealed that immune cells called killer T cells—responsible for destroying harmful cells and pathogens—were a key player.
MedicalXpress
Meta-analysis informed updated WHO guidelines for treatment of uncomplicated malaria in first trimester pregnancy
A new WWARN meta-analysis commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) which informed a change to its treatment guidelines has been published in The Lancet. The study provides compelling evidence that artemether-lumefantrine should now replace quinine as the treatment of choice in the first trimester. Although there is limited data...
MedicalXpress
Shaking less salt on your food at the table could reduce your heart disease risk
Adding additional salt to foods at a lower frequency is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, according to a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Even among those following a DASH-style diet, behavioral interventions to lessen salt consumption could further improve heart health.
MedicalXpress
Community pharmacy-led vaccination scheme helped patients overcome hesitancy around COVID-19 jabs
An award-winning scheme that saw community pharmacists support patients to understand the benefits of being jabbed against COVID-19 and overcome initial hesitancy proved hugely successful, new research by an expert from Kingston University has shown. The COVID Champion scheme was launched by the NHS South East London Integrated Care System...
MedicalXpress
COVID nasal sprays may one day prevent and treat infection
We have vaccines to boost our immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. We have medicines you can take at home (and in hospital) to treat COVID. Now researchers are trialing something new. They want to develop drugs that stop the virus getting into the body in the...
MedicalXpress
Sensor system for testing saliva is key step toward improving lives of people with epilepsy
Researchers in the Oregon State University College of Engineering have taken a key step toward improving the lives of patients with epilepsy by developing a sensor system for quickly testing their saliva to see if they have the correct level of anti-epileptic medicine in their system. The study, published in...
MedicalXpress
Study: 2020 reduction in hospitalizations and a concurrent increase in deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong
HKUMed researchers at the WHO Collaborating Center for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control, School of Public Health, LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) found a significant reduction in public hospital admissions and an increase in mortality, particularly from cardiovascular diseases, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong in 2020.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial: Blood thinning drug to treat recovery from severe COVID-19 is not effective
A drug used to reduce the risk of blood clots does not help patients recovering from moderate and severe COVID-19, despite this approach being offered to patients, a U.K.-wide trial, led by Addenbrooke's Hospital and the University of Cambridge has found. The HEAL-COVID trial (Helping to Alleviate the Longer-term consequences...
MedicalXpress
Study examines scale of impact of maternal Zika virus infection on offspring in early life
Approximately one third of children born to mothers infected with Zika virus during their pregnancy present with at least one abnormality consistent with Congenital Zika Syndrome in the first years of their life, according to new research. The findings—based on the pooled analysis of 13 studies investigating pediatric outcomes among...
MedicalXpress
Study on rodents shows that the activity of single motor neurons is stable over time
While many studies have investigated the underpinnings of the mammalian motor system (i.e., the collection of neural networks that allow mammals to move in specific ways), some questions remain unanswered. One of these questions relates to the ways in which recurring or stable behaviors are maintained in the brain. Some...
MedicalXpress
D-Amino acids: Signaling severity in viral infection
Just as bricks are key components in constructing a building, molecules known as amino acids are essential components in constructing proteins in the body. Recently, researchers in Japan investigated the role of a particular group of amino acids, known as D-amino acids, in the progression of viruses like influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Understanding the differences between healthy and type 2 diabetes-affected pancreatic islets
Pancreatic islets are mini-organs that make and release insulin and several other peptide hormones to control our glucose levels. Although various studies have previously looked at how pancreatic cells communicate with each other, the exact nature of these chemical signals has remained unknown. In a new study, researchers have measured a new set of molecules to determine how these cell-to-cell change in healthy and type 2 diabetes-affected islets to identify therapeutic targets.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that cell organization in the hippocampus matters for memory formation
Although we know that groups of cells working together in a specific brain region—the hippocampus—are vital for making, storing, and retrieving many types of memories, we still don't have a clear idea of how these cells are organized. Researchers in Japan have recently identified an important piece of...
Comments / 0