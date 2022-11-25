ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan defeats Wall in Thanksgiving classic

By Len Bardsley
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSaz5_0jNNxkxp00
On the eve of Manasquan’s Thanksgiving Day football game vs. Wall, the traditional parade and bonfire brought out the community. PHOTO MARK R. SULLIVAN

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan football team put together an impressive first half before holding its ground in the second half to earn a 28-14 win against Wall on Thanksgiving at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The win was the first in six years for the Warriors against the Crimson Knights and the first home win against rival Wall in 10 years.

A crowd of over 2,000 watched the game in perfect conditions.

The Manasquan defense created five turnovers against the Crimson Knights in the win.

A fumble return by Dalil Suluki on the first play from scrimmage in the second half gave the Warriors a 28-0 lead and full control of the game.

Manasquan also scored on two short passes from Brett Patten and a run by Jahmier Howard.

Wall scored on an Andrew Olsen touchdown pass in the third quarter and an Anthony Gartz run in the fourth quarter.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. restaurant to become Mr. Beast Burger ghost kitchen

MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant led by a famous YouTuber, is coming to another New Jersey eatery. Blend on Main, located at 152 Main St. in Manasquan, will soon become a ghost kitchen for MrBeast Burger. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast — a popular Youtube personality with over 100...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities

CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
CRANFORD, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy